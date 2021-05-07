Northwestern captain Trevor Rozeboom follows in father's championship footsteps

“I always loved to watch that, and he is always talking about his experience playing, getting to travel, all the experiences that he had,” Trevor said. “Now I get to experience them as well. It’s just going to be fun things that we can talk about, and our family is super excited.”

As a captain on the defensive line, Jay Rozeboom has plenty of special memories of that 1983 squad. His team traveled to Tacoma, Wash., and beat PLU on its home turf, for the second and most recent title in Northwestern history.

“It was really cool to see,” Jay said. “(Trevor) looked it over and he liked what he saw. He came back for a fifth year so he could have an opportunity to do that.”

The youngest Rozeboom is a beloved figure on the 2021 Red Raiders’ squad, and is admired for his toughness. He came back after suffering an ACL injury earlier in his college career and was named a captain this year in his first season as a starter.