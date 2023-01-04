Northwestern College's Menage, Kirch named finalists for football coordinators of the year award

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — After helping guide Northwestern College to the program's first national title since 1983, Red Raiders defensive coordinator Billy Kirch and offensive coordinator Jake Menage have been named finalists for Footballscoop.com's NAIA Coordinators of the Year.

“Coach Kirch and Coach Menage deserve a lot of credit for our team’s success this fall,” head coach Matt McCarty said. “Both sides of the ball consistently played at a remarkably high level all season, in large part to their leadership on both sides of the football.”

Menage, in his first season, inherited a solid offense, but with his play-calling and leadership, Northwestern ranked third in the NAIA in both points per game (43.7) and total yards per game (467.6).

Sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad had a breakout year, landing himself in the program’s single-season record book, with single-season records for pass completion percentage (68.75%) and total touchdowns responsible for (48). His 23 rushing scores were the second most-ever for a Red Raider in a season, just behind running back Dave Perrigo's 24 in 1998.

Menage had three athletes named All-Americans this season, including one First Team honoree in senior offensive lineman Greg Will by the Associated Press.

Kirch, in his eighth season on staff and seventh as the defensive coordinator at Northwestern, had another stellar season holding opposing offenses at bay all season long. The Red Raiders ranked in the top-5 in three major defensive categories, including opponent points per game (3rd, 11.5), opponent yards per game (4th, 226.6), and rushing yards allowed per game (5th, 63.6).

He also coached his third GPAC Defensive Player of the Year in sophomore linebacker Parker Fryar. He also had two defenders named All-Americans in Fryar and senior safety Jaden Snyder.

Menage and Kirch are two of the five finalists for Footballscoop.com Coordinator of the Year in the NAIA level. Finalists are nominated by fellow coaches, with winners from each category selected by past winners over the last 14 years.

The winners in each category will be honored at the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Convention in Charlotte, N.C. this month.

The last Northwestern coach to be a finalist for assistant coach of the year was McCarty back in 2014.