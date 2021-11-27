Northwestern football advances to NAIA semifinals with defensive stand

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College football coach Matt McCarty said earlier this week that the Red Raiders’ defense had a chip on its shoulder.

That group of men stepped up and helped the Red Raiders advance to the NAIA semifinals on Saturday.

The Red Raiders’ defense held Marian University of Indianapolis out of the end zone during the final 10 minutes of a national semifinal, and earned a 25-20 win at DeValois Stadium.

The Red Raiders scored with just over 10 minutes remaining, and that game by a Logan Meyer 1-yard run that put his team up 25-20. There was a two-point conversion attempted, but Tyson Kooima’s pass to Michael Storey wasn’t successful.

Marian was forced to take a three-and-out on its following drive. Baron Huebler tried to run the ball, but Northwestern’s T.J. Jones limited the play to zero yards.

Marian called two pass plays after that, but both attempts from Knights quarterback Zach Bundalo were incomplete.

That drive lasted 57 seconds.

Marian’s next drive didn’t last long either. It started with 6:51 left in the game, and it was also a three-play series.

The Knights tried a pass play, but it failed.

On second down, Jessen Reinking hurried Bundalo. Huebler got nine yards out of a rush.

On 3rd-and-1, the Knights ran the ball put Korbyn Gramstad and Tanner Oleson stopped Baron Huebler for a loss of one yard.

That forced the Knights to punt, as they were on their own 35-yard line.

The Knights held Northwestern scoreless on the next drive, and got the ball with 2:34 left. The Knights did go for 49 yards during the drive.

West Lyon High School grad Jaden Snyder ended the drive — and clinched the game — by intercepting a Bundalp pass with 1:24 left.

Bundalo was trying to move the ball up for about 10 yards, but the the Red Raiders redshirt sophomore was there to earn the takeaway.

Northwestern had two takeaways.

Oleson led the Red Raiders with 13 tackles, including seven unassisted tackles. Parker Fryar had 10 total tackles.

Brett Moser had two tackles for loss for 19 yards.

Jalyn Gramstad had the other interception.

The Red Raiders led by as many as nine points, gaining a 19=10 lead with five seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The first half ended with three scoring drives by the Red Raiders.

Kooima found Eli Stader for a 17-yard play that put the Red Raiders up 13-10, then Eli Stader nailed two field goals to boost their lead.

The Knights scored 10 straight points in the second half to take the lead, and they led early during the fourth quarter.

Kooima was 16-for-28 for 227 yards and a touchdown. Kooima’s most popular target was Cade Moser with 164 yards on nine catches.

The Red Raiders quarterback also led in rushing with 58 yards.

