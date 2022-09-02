Northwestern football ready for 'great test' Saturday against Morningside

Northwestern football lost two games last season — both to the team they have to face in Week 1 Saturday night.

Northwestern is taking on Morningside Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium at 6 p.m., and the Red Raiders are excited for a change at the No. 1 Mustangs.

“They're excited to kick the season off at Morningside, I think it's a great test,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “It's a great challenge and a great opportunity at the same time. We know we’ll learn a lot about ourselves this first game and that's what we want. We want to be able to get out there and see our strengths and see where we need to get better and really just evaluate where we are after this first week.”

Morningside, the defending NAIA champions, is as tough an evaluator as a team could have in the opening week.

Northwestern is aware of the value of a win over a team like Morningside, but is still treating it as an opportunity to improve.

Northwestern is ranked third in the NAIA to start the year. They have key plyers in key positions coming back.

Blake Fryar comes back at quarterback, Logan Meyer and Konner McQuillan at running back and Michael Storey and Cade Moser at receiver makes the Red Raider offense poised to repeat its 44.8 points per game last season, second in the conference to Morningside.

“I think you always try to play to your strengths and the talent that you have, and we feel like we've got some really good skill positions at receiver with Storey, Moser, (Tanner) Schouten and Blake Anderson,” McCarty said. “We're gonna do our best to try to take advantage of any opportunities that we get and utilize any advantages that we have.”

Fryar, Moser, Storey and Anderson are seniors this season. Combining that experience with an offensive line that has four senior starters, and the Raiders have the experience needed to put points on the board.

That’s not to say things won’t be tweaked for this week’s game and the season all together. McCarty said that first-year offensive coordinator Jake Menage has made some adjustments, but has taken the successes of last season and is trying to elevate them to a new high.

Defensively, the top ranked defense in the conference a season ago returns two all-Americans from last season in linebacker Parker Fryar and defensive back Noah Van’t Hof. The sophomore and senior are leaders on the field for the Raiders, who allowed 16.2 opponent points per game last season.

The defense is younger than the offensive side, despite the strong returning pieces. There are four seniors in the starting 11 defensively, and two of them are at the safety position. Van’t Hof and Jaden Snyder, who led the NAIA in interceptions a season ago.

“It’s a great test every time you step on the field with Morningside,” McCarty said. “I think defensively, the experience we have coming back is exciting because it's so important to how we execute and we know that we need to be able to execute at a high level and get ourselves lined up and just execute our calls. And if we do that we give ourselves a better chance of being successful.”

The focus as the team shifted to game week has been on staying present each day. While the Raiders are ready to hit somebody other than themselves on Saturday, the focus is on preparing themselves for the challenge.

“There's gonna be a lot of little things that make a huge difference in the outcome of the game,” McCarty said. “I think that's been our focus over the last three weeks as we prepare and just doing everything we can to make sure that we play at a high level and really not focusing as much on who we're playing. We're just making sure that how we do things is done really well and that we're playing at a high level because that's what we can control.”

McCarty said that he wishes this game could be played every week, as the showdown between the two rival schools is also an exciting matchup, and while the two schools have met twice in a season before, 2021 being one of those years, the focus is on Saturday night, under the lights at Olsen Stadium.