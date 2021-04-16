Northwestern ready for revenge in first round matchup against Dickinson State

Spring football isn’t a new concept, but things are different in 2021.
This time, it counts.
It’s been nearly five months since the Northwestern College football team concluded up its regular season with a 49-0 win over the University of Jamestown on Nov. 23. Now, the Red Raiders will finally get their chance to finish what they started.
On Saturday, Northwestern will host Dickinson State., in the first round of the NAIA playoffs. The Red Raiders and Blue Hawks will play at 1 p.m. Saturday, at De Valois Stadium in Orange City.
The Red Raiders have been here before, though never at this time of year. This trip will be the fourth consecutive time that Northwestern has played in the NAIA football championship series, and 22nd time in program history.
Northwestern, which comes into the tournament as the No. 6 ranked team in the country, is one of three GPAC teams to qualify for the playoffs, with the others being Dordt and No. 1 ranked Morningside.
“It definitely says a lot about the GPAC,” quarterback Tyson Kooima said. “There is no easy game. Every week, you’ve got to be prepared, no matter who we play. We know with the three teams in the playoffs, it puts the GPAC on the map.”
The Red Raiders’ will face a familiar postseason foe on Saturday, in Dickinson State. Two years ago, the Blue Hawks ended Northwestern's season with a 14-6 victory in the first round of the playoffs.
At this time of the year, Northwestern’s players know that every opponent is going to be a challenge. There are no pushovers in the postseason.
“They’re a great team obviously,” linebacker Brett Moser said. “Everybody we play from here on out is going to be a great team. I think it’s really going to be a dogfight, and that means we need to focus on the details, and that is the game plan our coaches give to us.”
The No. 13 ranked Blue Hawks come into the game with a perfect 9-0 record, and a defense that ranks No. 10 in the country, by allowing just 14.4 points per game.
But that might be a tough ask against a Northwestern offense that ranks No. 9 in the nation in scoring with an average of 43 points scored per game.
“They’re outstanding defensively, and they’re going to be a very well coached football team,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “We know that they are going to do a great job of trying to take away what we do well. Coming off the layoff, the biggest thing we are focused on is making sure we execute at a high level what we want to do.”
Moser, a 6-foot-3 inch linebacker from Rock Valley, leads the Red Raiders with 54 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks this season. He will help lead the attack against a Blue Hawks’ offense that is averaging 34 points per game.
“A lot of what they run, we’ve seen,” Moser said. “A lot of their stuff is formations that our offense does. I think we are just going to stick to what we do well, and just try to game plan for little different things that they do.”
One thing that the Blue Hawks do well is hit the opposing quarterback. Dickinson State tied for 16th in the country with 22 total sacks on the season, for an average of 2.4 sacks per game. According to McCarty, one of the biggest keys for the Red Raiders is going to be stuffing their opponent at the line of scrimmage.
“They are great up front, defensively,” McCarty said. “The challenge for us is just being able to control the line of scrimmage, whether it is in the run game, or even our quarterback, giving Kooima time to throw the football. If we can neutralize them at the line of scrimmage, that is going to give our offense a chance to be successful.”
Saturday will mark the fourth time in the past five seasons that the Blue Hawks and Red Raiders have faced off, but the first since that 2018 postseason matchup.
“This senior class were sophomores then,” McCarty said. “We’ve learned a lot about ourselves from that defeat. I think we’ve seen a lot of growth from that point, and our guys are excited for another opportunity to get to compete in the postseason.
Northwestern has waited over two years to avenge that playoff loss, and now have waited nearly five months to finish the 2020 season. The hardest part is finally over. It’s time to play some playoff football.
And yes, your calendar is right. It is mid-April.
“It’s definitely weird,” Moser said. “We’re just happy to be playing. At the beginning of the year, there was a question about if there was even going to be a football season. We’re just focused and ready to go.”