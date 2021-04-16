Northwestern ready for revenge in first round matchup against Dickinson State

Moser, a 6-foot-3 inch linebacker from Rock Valley, leads the Red Raiders with 54 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks this season. He will help lead the attack against a Blue Hawks’ offense that is averaging 34 points per game.

“A lot of what they run, we’ve seen,” Moser said. “A lot of their stuff is formations that our offense does. I think we are just going to stick to what we do well, and just try to game plan for little different things that they do.”

One thing that the Blue Hawks do well is hit the opposing quarterback. Dickinson State tied for 16th in the country with 22 total sacks on the season, for an average of 2.4 sacks per game. According to McCarty, one of the biggest keys for the Red Raiders is going to be stuffing their opponent at the line of scrimmage.

“They are great up front, defensively,” McCarty said. “The challenge for us is just being able to control the line of scrimmage, whether it is in the run game, or even our quarterback, giving Kooima time to throw the football. If we can neutralize them at the line of scrimmage, that is going to give our offense a chance to be successful.”