WATCH NOW: Northwestern College football scores revenge victory over Dickinson State in NAIA first round

Northwestern added one more first half score on its next drive, when freshmen Eli Stader hit a 24 yard field goal to give the Red Raiders a 17-7 lead.

In the first half, Northwestern outgained the Blue Hawks with 307 total yards, to 140. On the ground, the Raiders had 170 rushing yards, compared to Dickinson State’s 62.

Kooima led the Raiders with 98 first half rush yards, along with 170 passing yards.

Kooima added to his rushing stats on the Raiders’ second drive of the second half, finishing off a three-play, 35-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. With the score, the Red Raiders lead grew to 24-7.

“Tyson is just a great dual-threat guy,” McCarty said. “Every time he touches the ball, we’ve got a chance for a big play. When it gets to the playoffs in big games, we’ve got to use his legs a little bit more and he is just a guy that we are going to depend on and lean on a lot.”

After that Red Raiders score, Dickinson State got the ball back. Five plays into the drive, Boedecker was picked off by Devin Muow, his third pick of the game. Three plays later, the Raiders scored again, with a 35 yard touchdown pass from Kooima to Shane Solberg.