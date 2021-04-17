WATCH NOW: Northwestern College football scores revenge victory over Dickinson State in NAIA first round

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Sweet, sweet revenge.
Five months after the Northwestern football team finished off the 2020 regular season with a 49-0 home win over Jamestown, the Red Raiders got back right back to their winning ways on Saturday against Dickinson State.
In front of the home fans on a cloudy spring day, the Raiders beat the Blue Hawks, 31-7, in the first round of the NAIA football playoffs. In the process, Northwestern avenged its 14-6 first-round loss to Dickinson State in 2018.
For the Northwestern senior class, next Saturday will be the first time they have played in the NAIA quarterfinals since their freshman season in 2017.
Along with their 2018 loss to Dickinson State in 2018, the Raiders lost to Saint Xavier (Ill.) in the 2019 playoffs.
“Those losses really helped us as we prepared for this game,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “We take the view point that everything that happens to us, there is something good that is going to come from it. That loss a couple years ago really helped us have a great game today. It helped our guys focus and prepare. I knew our guys would be ready to play today.”
Nobody had a bigger day on the field than quarterback Tyson Kooima.
The Raiders’ senior signal-caller finished with 100 rushing yards, along with two touchdowns on the ground. He also had 263 yards passing in the game on 21 completions, with one passing touchdown.
“I knew coming in that I probably had to run the ball a little bit more,” Kooima said. “They do a good job honoring the running back, so getting some fakes in there with some quarterback run game, that is hard on a defense. I know I’ve got to pound the rock sometimes. I’ll take some hits, but that’s okay. Getting some yards, that is always good.”
The rust of a five-month layoff was evident in the first quarter, as Northwestern and Dickinson State combined for five punts. But Northwestern struck first, as the Red Raiders took a 7-0 lead when Kooima took the ball 60 yards on a fake handoff for the score.
In the second, the scoring trickle became a full-blown flood as the squads combined for 17 points in the frame.
On their first drive of the second, the Raiders extended their lead to 14-0 with a 97-yard drive, which ended with a 7-yard touchdown run from redshirt freshman Konnor McQuillan.
Dickinson State got on the board on the next drive, as the Blue Hawks went 68 yards for the score, thanks to a a 35-yard touchdown pass from Bluehawks' quarterback Drew Boedecker to senior wide receiver Jaret Lee.
Northwestern added one more first half score on its next drive, when freshmen Eli Stader hit a 24 yard field goal to give the Red Raiders a 17-7 lead.
In the first half, Northwestern outgained the Blue Hawks with 307 total yards, to 140. On the ground, the Raiders had 170 rushing yards, compared to Dickinson State’s 62.
Kooima led the Raiders with 98 first half rush yards, along with 170 passing yards.
Kooima added to his rushing stats on the Raiders’ second drive of the second half, finishing off a three-play, 35-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. With the score, the Red Raiders lead grew to 24-7.
“Tyson is just a great dual-threat guy,” McCarty said. “Every time he touches the ball, we’ve got a chance for a big play. When it gets to the playoffs in big games, we’ve got to use his legs a little bit more and he is just a guy that we are going to depend on and lean on a lot.”
After that Red Raiders score, Dickinson State got the ball back. Five plays into the drive, Boedecker was picked off by Devin Muow, his third pick of the game. Three plays later, the Raiders scored again, with a 35 yard touchdown pass from Kooima to Shane Solberg.
At the end of the third quarter, Northwestern’s lead was 31-7 over the Blue Hawks. In the final frame, Dickinson State turned the ball over twice more, once on a fumble that was recovered by Northwestern defensive back Jalyn Gramstad, and the second on an interception by Northwestern linebacker Tanner Oleson.
The Raiders finished with four interceptions in the game, along with three sacks and one fumble recovery. Freshman linebacker Parker Fryar had 1.5 sacks in the game and a team-high six solo tackles. For his efforts, Fryar was announced as the defensive player of the game.
“It was awesome to see everyone clicking off after five months of just lifting and practice,” Fryar said. “It was a testimony to how hard we worked in the offseason to get to this point in the playoffs.”
Northwestern finished with 512 total offensive yards, compared to Dickinson State’s 227. On the ground, the Red Raiders had 249 total yards, while the defense held the Blue Hawks to just 99.
In the passing game, Boedecker finished with 126 yards while completing 13-of-his 26 passes.
Derek Tabor was the leading rusher for the Blue Hawks, with 45 yards on 11 carries. For Northwestern, McQuillan had 89 yards on 16 carries, while Solberg led the receivers with 91 yards on four receptions.
Two and half years ago, the Blue Hawks sent the Red Raiders home in the playoffs. On Saturday, it was a whole different story.
This time, it was domination for Northwestern, in nearly every facet of the game.
“The biggest difference is just the overall focus that we have," McCarty said. "They don't take anything for granted. Our seniors have experienced a playoff win and a couple of playoff losses. Those guys are hungry. They know what they want, and they are willing to work for it."
The Blue Hawks end their season with a 9-1 overall record.
Northwestern will find out its NAIA quarterfinals-round opponent later in the weekend.