CEDAR FALLS -- The Northern Iowa football staff has poured over the first batch of film on the Lamar Cardinals, the Panthers first-round FCS playoff opponent.
UNI head coach Mark Farley's initial impressions of Lamar are that the Cardinals belong in the playoffs.
"When you study them on film, they run the ball. They really stick to their run game," Farley said. "And, they are very aggressive on defense. They like to get after you on defense. They are just a good, solid football team."
While film gives Farley and his staff something to plan for and expect to see out of the Cardinals when the two teams kickoff Saturday at 4 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome, there is another thing that is helping the Panthers.
Farley says that is familiarity with Lamar head coach Mike Schultz and many of his staff.
Schultz spent several seasons in his long career as Gary Patterson's offensive coordinator at TCU where he coached future NFL stars LaDainian Tomlinson and Andy Dalton.
"When I look at their coaching staff, they are a very experienced staff. I know many of them," Farley said. They all have had great success at the FBS level."
Schultz's offensive coordinator is Dan Dodd, who has ties to Iowa. Dodd is a 1978 graduate of Drake and he captained the Bulldogs 1977 football team as their starting quarterback.
Co-defensive coordinator Troy Douglas was on Paul Rhoads' staff at Iowa State from 2012-14, and offensive line coach Bill Bleil was also at Iowa State under Rhoads from 2009 to 2014.
"I remember coach Dodd when he was at Western Illinois years and years ago, and he has gone on and done great things in football," Farley added. "These guys are experienced, great teachers and it shows up on the film."
BREAKING DOWN THE CARDINALS: Lamar will slam UNI with a heavy dose of its run game, which Farley describes as a spread with a lot of option within it.
Four different Cardinals have rushed for more than 500 yards, including both of its quarterbacks -- starter Darrel Colbert and Jordan Hoy, transfers from SMU and Old Dominion, respectively.
Myles Wanza is Lamar's leading rusher with 598, then it is A.J. Walker (595), Colbert (584) and Hoy (516). Colbert and Hoy have combined to rush for 17 touchdowns.
Colbert has completed 93 of 178 passes for 1,343 yards and 12 scores. Hoy has passed for 654 yards and six scores.
Lamar has run the ball 325 more times than it has thrown it.
Defensively, Lamar ranks in the Top Ten nationally in interceptions and turnovers forced per game. The Cardinals have picked off 16 passes and recovered 10 fumbles.
PANTHER INJURY REPORT: Farley said he is uncertain of sophomore cornerback Xavior Williams availability for Saturday's game, listing him as questionable.
Senior linebacker Blake Thomas and junior running back Trevor Allen, Farley is much more optimistic.
"He (Thomas) tried to warm-up (for Missouri State), but just couldn't make it on time," Farley said. "Trevor was just about there yesterday (Saturday), but he couldn't do it, was about 85 percent."
Allen had four carries in the first half for three yards, but did not see action in the second half.
Linebacker Kendrick Suntken, who had started the last five games, is out with a lower-body injury.