CEDAR FALLS -- The chips have been all shoved in, and with flair, too.
Northern Iowa closed out its 2018 regular season with another dominating effort in a 37-0 victory over Missouri State in Missouri Valley Football Conference action at the UNI-Dome.
In must-win game to keep its FCS playoff hopes alive, the Panthers (6-5 overall 5-3 MVFC) had no trouble with the Bears.
"It was very nice for our seniors, very nice to come in here and play like that in all phases of the game. ... and, the right guys made plays," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "It was very fulfilling, I thought, to end the regular season the way we did tonight."
Eli Dunne threw his 49th and 50 career touchdown passes, Weymiller rushed for 91 yards and two scores to pace the offense.
But the story of the day was a defense that held MSU to under a 100 total yards for the first three quarters, and did something that no Panther defense has accomplished in 47 years.
"That was a good way to go out," senior running back Marcus Weymiller said. "Putting up points on the board, and seeing the shutout by the defense. That is always fun when we can control a game like that and everyone is playing well on both sides of the ball."
The shutout was UNI's third of the season, the first time the Panthers have accomplished that feat since 1971 -- South Dakota State (23-0), South Dakota (8-0) and Augustana (17-0) when it was still playing Division II football in the North Central Conference.
UNI shutout Hampton (44-0) and Indiana State (33-0) back-to-back weeks in September.
"That is real impressive," Farley said. "The shutouts are hard to get, especially in this day and age with the style offenses that are out there."
Missouri State three times had chances to score, but Duncan Ferch stopped one of the drives with an interception and 62-yard return that set up a Weymiller touchdown run.
Late in the game, the Bears got inside the UNI 10 twice, but on a fourth down play, Elerson Smith sacked Dalton Hill . And again, with under 15 seconds to go, Smith sacked Hill on another fourth-down play to preserve the shutout.
"That is expected in this program. UNI is known for its defense," senior defensive end Rickey Neal said. "
Leading 20-0 at halftime, UNI took its opening drive of the third quarter 76 yards in nine plays with Weymiller scoring on a 1-yard run, and the Panthers basically walked to victory.
UNI out-gained the Bears, 375 to 222, with 130 of those MSU yards coming in the fourth quarter against Panther reserves.
Now UNI will sit and await its fate with the FCS Playoff selection show set to air at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN Sunday.
"We have put together some really quality wins," Weymiller said. "We just didn't want to win this game, but we wanted to win it big and that is what we did.
"We did everything we could do for this week, so hopefully the committee sees that."
UNI was in control from the start.
A.J. Allen recovered a Peyton Huslig fumble on the very first play of the game, and UNI turned that into an Errthum 34-yard field goal.
Dunne then threw touchdown passes of 16 to Jaylin James, and 27 to Jalen Rima with 3:43 left in the second quarter to make it 17-0.
A Korby Sander interception set up a 43-yard Errthum field goal with 30 seconds to go.
MSU had just 81 yards in the first half as its nine first-half possessions ended with five punts, two lost fumbles, an interception and then the half.
"It was just a good day," said Dunne, whose 50 career touchdown passes rank fifth all-time in UNI history.