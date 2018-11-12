CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The hurt could be seen in each of the players eyes as they left Stambaugh Stadium.
It was another road trip for Northern Iowa with its playoff destiny in its own hands and another woeful performance where penalties and turnovers either helped Youngstown State put points on the board or kept points off the board for the Panthers in a 31-10 loss Saturday.
"As they should be," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "We came in here, it is unfortunate that some of the things that happened were by our error, not by theirs.
"Sure they are going to be disappointed. Anybody who cares about their team it is going to affect you."
It's a loss that probably eliminated the Panthers from playoff talk, although not completely.
Two weeks ago, UNI was 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but in two road games sandwiched around a 26-16 win over Illinois State saw the Panthers outscored, 68-27, in games where it was self inflicted error that was their downfall.
Now, UNI has to regroup again, beat Missouri State on senior day this Saturday, and hope.
"It is pretty tough because we don't know what is going to happen," senior linebacker Duncan Ferch said. "We got one more game. We still could get in, you never know. We held our own destiny, and now it feels like it is in other people's hands."
The playoff picture is blurry, and leans more toward bleak rather than hopeful for the Panthers.
The FCS playoff committee values wins, especially seven, and there are 20 teams with seven or more wins -- Maine, Delaware, James Madison, Stony Brook and Towson of the CAA.
Eastern Washington, UC-Davis and Weber State in the Big Sky, Nicholls State (Southland),. Kennesaw State (Big South), Duquesne (Northeast), Jacksonville State and Southeast Missouri St. (Ohio Valley), Colgate (Patriot), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), San Diego (Pioneer) and East Tennessee State and Wofford (Southern).
That is in addition to North Dakota State and South Dakota State in the MVFC
Here are some games that are in significance. Elon (6-3) is at Maine (7-3), which means a victory could get the Phoenix to seven and it owns a win over James Madison. There are two big games in the Big Sky, Weber State at Idaho State and Montana State at Montana.
Idaho State with a win would get to seven wins, and the winner of the Bobcats-Grizzly game would reach seven. In the Southland, two 6-4 teams, Lamar at McNeese State, meet Saturday. Independent and future MVFC member North Dakota is also 6-4 and hosts Northern Arizona in its season finale.
Speaking of the MVFC, Indiana State, a team UNI beat 33-0, has won four straight and is 6-4 heading into a road trip to Western Illinois in its season finale.
That means there are at least six more teams could reach seven, which also means 26 teams with seven wins.
So bleak for the Panthers, yes. A win over the Bears and hope the FCS committee values its strength of schedule, 6-5, could squeeze in UNI. In three of the last four seasons, 6-5 teams have made the 24-team field, and all three have come from the rough-and-rugged MVFC.
It's a long shot, but winning on senior day is a priority.
"Saturday, just go back into the UNI-Dome, hope a lot of people are there, I know it is a 5-5 team, but got to go out there and play like we have been playing the past couple games at home and then see what goes on with the rest of the schedule in the nation."
STRONG RETURN GAME: Both of UNI's scores against Youngstown were set up by strong returns, Jalen Rima's 26-yard punt return sparked the Panthers' lone touchdown, and a 55-yard kickoff return by Xavior Williams led to an Austin Errthum field goal.
"We made an emphasis on returns, because we felt we could win the game through special teams," Farley said. "I thought the special teams would be the difference on a cold, windy day, and we did a good job."
BRILEY MOORE UPDATE: Moore, UNI's 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end traveled home with the team after being taken to a Youngstown hospital after suffering a stinger in the fourth quarter while blocking on a kickoff return.
Farley said Moore wanted to get up and walk off the field, but UNI's trainers and on-site EMT's decided otherwise.
"We have great trainers and medical personnel and they were doing the right thing. It was precautionary, but the right call," Farley said after the game. "It was making sure everything is right and playing safe."
MILESTONES: A pair of Panthers moved up on UNI's career list in Saturday's loss.
Senior defensive end Rickey Neal recorded his 37th career tackle for loss to tie him with Matt Mitchell (2000-03) for fifth all-time in Panther history.
Quarterback Eli Dunne's second quarter touchdown pass to Briley Moore was his 48th, which ties him for sixth with Steve Sandon. Dunne needs one touchdown pass in UNI's season finale to tie Sawyer Kollmorgen for fifth.