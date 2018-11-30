SIOUX CITY – Because of an expected winter storm that is scheduled to take place, all bets are off pertaining to how Morningside College and University of Saint Francis football players will perform during an NAIA semifinal Saturday at Olsen Stadium.
Weather be damned, the perennial powers will clash beginning at high noon to decide who advances to the national championship game on Dec. 15.
The chance that game will be played in much better conditions is quite high, considering it will be held in Daytona Beach, Florida.
No. 8 Saint Francis (10-2) is the two-time defending national champion and has ended each of top-ranked Morningside’s last two seasons. The Mustangs (13-0) and St. Francis are meeting in the playoffs for the fourth time, with the Cougars winning all four on their home field.
So, it’s understandable that Morningside is excited about finally being able to play a home game against its longtime nemesis.
“They’re the defending two time national champions and knocked us out of the playoffs the last two years,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “Somewhere along the line you knew sooner or later we’d have to play them. The other location hasn’t worked out well for us.”
St. Francis outscored the Mustangs 43-36 in a semifinal at Fort Wayne, Indiana, last season and 42-35 in a quarterfinal there in 2016. The Cougars won 53-3 in a 2004 first-round game and 42-14 in a 2005 semifinal.
Morningside has reached the semifinals for the seventh time in the last eight seasons and is ranked first nationally in 11 team and 10 individual statistical categories.
By virtue of drawing the No. 1 overall playoff seed, the Mustangs have played two home games, besting Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 49-20 and Saint Xavier (Ill.) 51-14. The Great Plains Athletic Conference champions are riding a 20-game win streak at the friendly confines of Olsen Stadium.
St. Francis earned its semifinal berth with a 33-23 victory over Baker (Kan.) last week. The Cougars finished third in the Mid-States Football Mideast Conference behind playoff qualifiers Marian (Ind.) and Concordia (Mich.).
“They have an outstanding defense, just as good as we’ve seen all year,” Ryan said. “Their running back has rushed for 200 yards against us each of the last two years and is just an incredible football player. They’ve got a lot of good players, but we’re really going to have to step up our play up front in the offensive and defensive lines.”
Defensive end Mitchell Thornbury scored a key touchdown for St. Francis last week, returning a fumble 75 yards. Justin Green rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinal win over Morningside last season and set a school record with 296 yards against the Mustangs two seasons ago.
Matt Crable, who had 186 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ sixth straight win last week, has passed for 2,547 yards and 23 touchdowns.
“I think the guys are looking forward to the game,” Ryan said. “Those last two games are games that you look at a play here and a play there and every guy probably wishes he had a play go different for him.
“This is it. They’re on the doorstep. They have to beat a team they haven’t been able to beat the last two years.”
The winner plays either Kansas Wesleyan (13-0) or Benedictine (12-1) – which clash in Salina, Kansas in the other semifinal Saturday – for the national title in a couple of weeks.
“They just have to go out there, play every play and enjoy the day,” Ryan said. “It sounds like a cliché but they have to give it their best shot and let the results take care of itself.”
Morningside, of course, rides the golden right arm of senior quarterback Trent Solsma, who last week became the all-time NAIA leader in touchdown passes with 157. He also holds single-season mark in touchdowns with 64.
Senior Connor Niles holds national records for single-season (28) and career (67) touchdown receptions, as well as receiving yards (2,314). He is closing in on the all-time receiving yardage record set by Chris George of Glennville State (W.V.) from 1991-94, trailing by just 163 yards.
Morningside sacked Saint Xavier quarterbacks five times last week. Junior defensive back Klayton Nordeen had nine tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. Xavier Spann ranks eighth in the country with six interceptions while junior linebacker Chase Nelson is 10th in forced fumbles.