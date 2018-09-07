Northwestern (1-0) at Jamestown (1-1)
When/Where: 1 p.m., Jamestown, N.D.
Briefly: The seventh-ranked Red Raiders opened the season with a 28-10 win over Valley City State on the road, and they will travel to Jamestown Saturday for the first GPAC game for the Jimmies, the newest member of the conference. The Red Raiders got 124 yards rushing and one touchdown from junior running back Jacob Kalogonis while sophomore quarterback Tyson Kooima threw for 266 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a score. Linebacker Sean Powell, the GPAC and NAIA defensive player of the week, led the team with 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
The Jimmies fell to 1-1 as they were blanked 51-0 by No. 13 Dickinson State last Saturday. Quarterback Jordan Mann was just 5 of 20 for 65 yards with two intercepitons. Jimmy Hatch did rush for 68 yards.
Wayne State (0-1) at Southwest Minnesota State (0-1)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Briefly: Aaron Bleil threw for 355 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in Wayne State's 41-28 loss to Winona State last Thursday. Wide receiver Nate Rogers, a former South Sioux City standout, became the school's all-time leader in touchdown receptions as three of his 11 catches went for scores. He had 195 receiving yards total.
SMSU opened its season last Thursday with a 49-13 loss to Minnesota State. Wayne State won the matchup between the two teams 20-6 a year ago. Quarterback Blake Gimbel threw for 279 yards and a touchdown, but the SMSU rushing game was held to just 45 yards a week ago.
Buena Vista (1-0) at Concordia (0-0)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
Briefly: BVU quarterback Cole Miller and receiver Eric Pacheco proved to be a dynamic duo in a season-opening 39-27 win over Hamline. Miller threw for 382 yards and five touchdowns while Eric Pacheco had eight receptions for 242 yards and three scores. Those touchdowns went for 37, 87 and 46 yards. The Beaver defense was led by Colby Laughlin's 10 tackles while BVU racked up five sacks. Laughlin is a sophomore linebacker who graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
This is the season opener for the GPAC member Bulldogs, who are coming off a 6-4 season. Running back Ryan Durdon ran for 1,247 yards a year ago, just 18 yards shy of a school record. Linebacker Lane Napier leads the defense after recording 97 tackles last season.