Northwestern (0-0) at Valley City St. (0-1)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Valley City, N.D.
Briefly: The No. 7 Northwestern football team brings a potent offense to face the Vikings. Sophomore quarterback Tyson Kooima threw for 2,876 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 663 yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior Jacob Kalogonis finished with 1,585 rushing yards and 15 scores. Linebackers Tanner Machacek and Sean Powell are juniors that will lead an aggressive and fast defense. That two finished second and third, respectively, in tackles last year for the Red Raiders. Bryce Van Beek led the nation with seven interceptions from his defensive back position.
The Vikings opened their season last week with a 28-26 loss to Jamestown in the 120th meeting between the two teams. Vikings quarterback Jalen Pfeifer was sacked by the Jimmies on the two-point conversion attempt to end the game. Pfeifer threw for 224 yards. His favorite target was Jake Peterson who had 146 yards and two scores.
Dordt (0-0) at Waldorf (0-1)
When/Where: 6 p.m., Forest City, Iowa
Briefly: The Defenders are coming off their most successful season in school history posting a 5-6 record. One of those victories came against Waldorf 59-14 in Sioux Center. Dordt is poised to build off of last season as it returns quarterback Brock Lamle (1,925 yards), running back Keithen Drury (1,386) and wide receiver Levi Jungling (1,137). Add to that Iowa transfer Noah Clayberg in the backfield and opposing defenses will be busy. Head coach Joel Penner has preached that improved defense -- one that gave up 32.2 points per game a season ago -- will be the key. Waldorf lost to Briar Cliff 40-13 last week as it continually hurt itself. An interception returned for a touchdown and blocked punt for a score put Waldorf in a hole it could not recover from.