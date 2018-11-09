Dordt (6-3, 5-3) at Midland (7-3, 5-3)
When/Where: 1 p.m., Fremont, Neb.
Briefly: The Defenders will look to rebound from a 63-21 loss to Morningside. Dordt struggled with turnovers against the Mustangs as leading receiver Levi Jungling scored a touchdown but was otherwise held in check. Jungling has 48 receptions for 872 yards and seven scores. Brock Lamle has thrown for 1,595 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Keithen Drury leads the team in rushing with 798 yards and eight TDs. Casey Byker and Nathan Kabongo lead the Defender defense with five and four interceptions, respectively.
Midland fell to Briar Cliff 42-20 a week ago as the Warriors were outscored 21-7 in the second half. Quarterback Nathan Oswald took the snaps against the Chargers as he has thrown for 616 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Payton Nelson leads the team with 445 yards rushing, but suffered a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago.
A win by Dordt would give the Defenders third place in the GPAC.
Simpson (6-3, 5-2) at Buena Vista (1-8, 0-7)
When/Where: 1 p.m., Storm Lake
Briefly: The Beavers are hoping to bookend their season with wins after suffering yet another tough loss last Saturday 32-25 at Nebraska Wesleyan. Quarterback Cole Miller has thrown for 2,001 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Eric Pacheco has 55 receptions for 1,024 yards and 11 scores. Reed Kruse leads the team with 68.5 tackles.
Simpson fell to Dubuque 17-6 last Saturday as three of the team's wins this season have been by six points or less. Running back Cam Bunting has rushed for 1,142 yards and 12 touchdowns while Tanner Krueger has passed for 2,293 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Wayne State (3-7, 3-7) at Sioux Falls (6-4, 6-4)
When/Where: 1 p.m., Sioux Falls
Briefly: The Wildcats posted a 42-35 win over Upper Iowa last Saturday. The Wildcats rallied from a 21-0 deficit to get the victory. It was special teams that keyed the win with a punt and kickoff return. Former South Sioux City standout Nate Roges could go over 1,000 yards receiving on the season as he enters the game with 961 yards on 68 catches and 11 touchdowns.
Sioux Falls fell to Minnesota State 31-21 last week. Running back Gabriel Watson has rushed for 1,808 yards and 25 touchdowns while quarterback Caden Walters has thrown for 1,843 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.