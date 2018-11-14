CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Imagine what a A.J. Allen, a Marcus Weymiller or Cal Twait will have going through their heads minutes before 4 p.m. Saturday.
For many of those guys, seniors all of them, five years of blood, sweat, tears and most definitely laughter has been shared inside Northern Iowa's football lockerroom.
As the Panthers gather with their teammates inside the garage outside of that lockerroom, waiting for public address announcer Bob Justis to begin his intro, 'a ferocious predator has been seen stalking the nation ... watch for the cat, here come the Panthers!'
During that time there is a lot of hollering and backslapping, and then the garage door opens and out comes the UNI football team running through a tunnel created by the Panther Marching Band.
"It's a rush," said senior tight end Elias Nissen one of 17 UNI seniors who will participate in that ritual one last time Saturday along with guys like Allen, Weymiller, Twait, Neal (Rickey), Ferch (Duncan) Panthers who have played major roles or guys like Murphy (Quinton), a player turned student coach.
"This Saturday is definitely going to be a nostalgic moment," continued Nissen who will be appearing in his 44th career game when the Panthers face Missouri State at 4 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome Saturday. "At our last home game it started to hit me, the season, the regular-season is coming to an end.
"I started to turn around, look around the room and take it all in. It was a cool moment."
It is about as real of a moment for a college athlete as it can get.
The Panthers (5-5 overall, 4-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference) with a win over the Bears may get a berth into the FCS playoff field, which is announced on Sunday, or when the final buzzer sounds, win or lose, it's over.
For many of these guys except for maybe one or two who might get a shot in the NFL or Arena League, it's 14 years of their life playing a sport they love dating back to the third grade and pee-wee football.
In the case of Nissen, the former star eight-man player at Springville, he graduates in December with degree in Communication Studies with a minor in interactive digital studies and his first job at Mudd Advertising is already lined up.
To narrow that perspective down, Nissen could be working 9-to-5 in 30 days.
"It's meant a lot to be a Panther," said Nissen, one of UNI's few married players. "There is a lot that goes into it, more than just the five years here. It is all the guys, all the teams you have played with. It is the off seasons, running 180s, puking, lifting weights with Jed (Jed Smith, UNI strength and condition coordinator) ... the tough stuff that goes into it.
"I'm going to miss hanging out with the guys in the lockerroom, miss the time with the guys on Wednesday in our weekly Bible study group. Those are the times you cherish forever. I've made some great relationships, grown a lot with these guys."
Don't get the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Nissen, perhaps one of the best blocking tight ends the Panthers have had and the recipient of 31 career catches and six touchdowns, wrong, he's going to miss the games, too.
In fact, other than hopefully playing in the playoffs, he has one last dream he'd like to fulfill and has asked Weymiller, UNI's leading rusher, to please refrain from hogging the next opportunity to do it.
"Celebrating with guys after touchdowns, throwing Trevor Allen up into the area after he rips off a long one. Moments like that," Nissen said of what he will also miss. "Is there one thing I'd still like to do? Yeah.
"I want to dive for the pylon for a touchdown. Marcus has had about eight of those the last two years. I've always wanted to dive for the pylon and score a touchdown."