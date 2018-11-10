STORM LAKE, Iowa - Buena Vista's hopes of picking up its first American Rivers Conference football win of the season were put to rest early as Simpson scored 28 points in the first quarter on its way to a 56-7 win in the Beavers' season finale at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium Saturday
Running back Cam Bunting rushed for 254 yards and quarterback Tanner Krueger passed for five touchdowns to lead the Storm to a win that ended their season at 7-3 overall and 6-2 in conference.
Things didn't improve in the second quarter for BVU as Simpson scored 20 more points to lead 48-0 at the half. Buena Vista finally broke through with 4:32 left in the game when Caleb Herrick hauled in a 3-yard TD pass from Cole Miller. The pass was the 59th touchdown pass in his career for Miller, who finished second on the school's all time list.
Eric Pacheco had three catches for 48 yards and into second in single-season history for the Beavers with 1,072 yards. He finishes 39 yards shy of the single-season mark.