SIOUXLAND MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean walks away a winner

Cooper DeJean accomplished a lot during his time at OABCIG High School.

He carved up opposing teams on the football field while leading the Falcons to back to back state titles, seemingly scored at will on the basketball court, and also dominated in track and field.

As an athlete and a competitor in Northwest Iowa, DeJean had no equal in 2020-2021.

In 2020, DeJean was named the Adidas National Football Player of the Year, and the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year, as well as a First Team All-State and All-District player, as he powered the Falcons to their second consecutive state title.

In his senior season, DeJean threw for 3,447 yards and 35 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,235 yards and 24 rushing scores. On defense, he finished third on the team with 53.5 tackles, while also racking up three interceptions, as well as one kick return and two punt return touchdowns.

The Falcons eventually went on to beat Van Meter, 33-26, in the Class 1A state championship game.

On the basketball court, DeJean led the Falcons to the Class 2A, Substate 1 Championship game against Boyden-Hull, with a team-high in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

DeJean then finished off his high school career in high fashion, by winning three titles at the 2021 state track championships in Des Moines. DeJean won the long jump, the 100-meter dash, and the 4x100 meter relay, while placing second in the 200 meter dash.

For his tremendous senior year all over the OABCIG athletics program, DeJean has been chosen as the Journal’s Siouxland Male Athlete of the Year.

“It’s another great honor that I’m grateful for,” DeJean said. “I just try to represent my community and where I come from the best I can, and obviously I couldn’t have won this award without my teammates and my coaches who have helped me along the way. It’s definitely a great honor.”

The titles and awards mean a lot to DeJean, but they aren’t what he is most proud of from his time in Northwest Iowa. His proudest achievement was bringing OA-BCIG’s four towns together, and helping to unite them in support of Falcons’ athletics.

When DeJean first came onto the scene as a freshman in 2017, Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove had not yet fully combined. The two districts had a grade-sharing program where they sent students to the same high school, but hadn’t yet fully merged school districts.

In 2018, the two districts finally voted to merge, and later that year, DeJean became a varsity starter. As a sophomore in 2018, he led the Falcons with 66 receptions for 1,023 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns through the air, while also putting up 43 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

His junior year, DeJean took over as the starting quarterback, and became a star. He threw for 3,546 passing yards with 42 touchdowns as a junior, while also leading the team with 1,292 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground as the Falcons finished 13-0 and won their first ever state title.

To DeJean, the most special part of that season was how the team helped bring its four communities together.

“As we kept going into our season my junior year, I feel like a lot more people were coming to the games and watching us,” DeJean said. “It carried over to other sports too, like volleyball, basketball, track, and all the way into my senior year too. Just the way I saw the community come together after the success we’d been having, was really a cool thing to me.”

DeJean has continued his football career as a member of the University of Iowa football team, which will play Saturday against the University of Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

For a Northwest Iowa raised kid who grew up watching bowl games on New Year’s Day, it’s a wild feeling to know that he will get to play in a New Year’s Day bowl of his own.

“I think it’s crazy,” DeJean said. “When I was growing up, watching all their games, and watching all the bowl games that were being played over New Years, it's been a dream come true. As a kid, you always dream of playing in those games. I’m looking forward to it, and I'm assuming it’ll be a great experience.”

Moving from Odebolt — population 994 — to Iowa City has definitely been an adjustment for DeJean, as has the experience of going from star senior quarterback to being a college freshman.

In the early part of the season, he didn’t see the field much– but has lately gotten some playing time on special teams.

He hasn’t racked up any stats yet, but it’s still a thrill for his friends back in the OABCIG community to see him in a game.

“We were pretty excited just the first time that he got in,” OABCIG football coach Larry Allen said. “I made a comment to my wife, just how excited we are to see him on the field for special teams play, what is it going to be like when he’s a full-time starter? It’s just phenomenal when you have an opportunity to coach someone who has managed to parlay their athleticism into being able to play at a Division I school.”

Allen describes DeJean as a “leader” — both in the way that he played, and in the way that he conducted himself off the field too.

When he wasn’t in school or on the field, DeJean would work the chains for youth football games, giving the younger kids an opportunity to see the way that he went about his business, and show them that someone from even their small town could accomplish something big.

“I just wanted to leave my legacy, and be a role model for young kids in elementary school, middle school, and the grades below me,” DeJean said. “To show them that just because you’re from a small town doesn’t mean you can’t accomplish big things. Like playing football at a Division I school. I feel like a lot of kids look up to me, and I’ve got to be a leader for them, and for my community.”

In his journey from the fields and gyms of Ida Grove to the turf of Kinnick Stadium, DeJean’s athletic talents have created a lot of memorable moments for the fans of OABCIG, no matter what the sport.

As an athlete, a student, and a leader, he left a big impression.

“He’s just an All-American boy that does things the right way,” Allen said. “He would help anybody out in any way he can. It’s just fun to root for the guys like that.”

Iowa’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Kentucky will air noon Saturday on ABC.

