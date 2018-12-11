SIOUX CITY – Record-setting quarterback Trent Solsma of Morningside College headlines the 2018 AFCA NAIA Coaches All-America football teams announced Tuesday by the American Football Coaches Association.
Solsma, a 6-foot, 215-pound senior from Bishop Heelan High School, led the nation with 5,097 passing yards, 365 completions, 68 touchdowns and 5,040 yards in total offense. The 68 touchdowns are a single-season NAIA record, as is his 72.6 completion percentage.
Solsma is one of four players from Morningside -- which will play Benedictine (Kan.) for the NAIA national championship Saturday – named to either the first- or second-team All-America squads.
Senior wide receiver Connor Niles, another Bishop Heelan product, made the second team for the second consecutive season. The 5-11, 195-pound speedster has 146 receptions for 2,475 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.
Niles has already set the NAIA single-season receiving yardage record, surpassing the previous high of 2,221 by Chris George in 1993. He also has the opportunity to break the single-season reception record of 158 held by Caleb Thomas of Graceland University.
Niles will likely end his career ranked third all-time in NAIA receptions, currently sitting at 329. He would need 20 catches in the title game to tie for second place and George holds the all-time mark of 430 catches.
Morningside defensive back Xavier Spann and kicker Jared Amundson were also named to the second team.
Spann, a senior from Lakeland, Florida, has a team-high six interceptions while East High School product Amundson, a senior, has converted 97 of 98 PAT kicks and 4 of 5 field goals this season.
Northwestern College’s Bryce Van Beek, a 175-pound senior defensive back, was a second-team pick. Van Beek intercepted 10 passes for a Red Raider squad that finished 9-2 and reached the NAIA playoffs.
Morningside has had at least one player named to the NAIA All-America team for 13 straight seasons (2006 to present), which is the longest streak by any team in NAIA history. Morningside has been represented a total of 22 times with 21 different players on AFCA Coaches All-America teams to lead all schools in NAIA.