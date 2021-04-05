South Dakota's final two football games cancelled

Time-lapse video from the red carpet at the screening of the new film 'The Ravine' at Promenade Cinema 14 in Sioux City.

BROOKINGS, S.D.- For the third consecutive week, the University of South Dakota football team received bad news. The Coyotes won't be playing this Saturday against South Dakota State, or the week after against Western Illinois.

The Coyotes' latest missed game is due to COVID-19 protocols involving Tier 1 personnel within the USD program, which consists of coaches, players, managers and other staff.

USD's April 17 opponent, Western Illinois, also announced on Monday that it will opt out of the remainder of the season. The Leathernecks' program cited "Concern for the safety and wellbeing of its student-athletes," for the decision.

The Coyotes finish their abbreviated season with a 1-3 record, and played their most recent game on March 20, against Youngstown State.

Both of South Dakota's past two games have been also cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, including games against North Dakota State on March 27, and the University of Northern Iowa this past weekend.

South Dakota State, which has a 4-1 record this season, also had its game cancelled last week, against Illinois State. The Jackrabbits will play their regular season finale on April 17, at North Dakota State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0