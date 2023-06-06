ORANGE CITY, Iowa – For the second-straight year, storied Northwestern College head football coach Larry 'Bub' Korver has been added to the National Football Foundation (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation released Monday a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. There also are 101 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football up for consideration.

Former NFL running back Fred Jackson, who starred at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and later one season of indoor football for the Sioux City Bandits, also made the list.

In his 28 seasons leading the Northwestern football program, Korver compiled a career record of 212-77-6 for a .719 winning percentage. He recorded two undefeated seasons in his tenure (1973, 1983), winning the NAIA national championship in both seasons – the only two national titles in program history.

He is a two-time NAIA National Coach of the Year (1973, 1985) and currently sits ninth all-time in the NAIA in victories (last updated through the 2021 season).

Korver four times won 12+ games on the sidelines in Orange City, including one conference title (1994) when NWC joined the NIAC in 1992. While at Northwestern, he coached 57 All-American student-athletes, including 24 First Team All-American selections.

He was the first Red Raider, player or coach, to earn a spot in the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1989.

Jackson was named to four All-American teams at Coe in 2002, rushing for 2,702 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was a two-time Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference MVP for the Kohawks.

The running back played for the Bandits indoor football player before heading to the NFL, where he spent nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills, becoming their third all-time leading rusher. In 2005 season for the Bandits, Jackson was named the league MVP, leading Sioux City to its first United Bowl. During the 18-game season, he rushed for 1,770 yards while scoring 53 touchdowns.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be chosen by the National Football Foundation's Honors Court and announced in January. Induction into the Atlanta-based hall is the following December.