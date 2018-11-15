WAYNE, Neb. | Junior linebacker Tyler Thomsen earned South Division first-team honors and senior wide receiver Nate Rogers collected second-team status while representing Wayne State’s football team on the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s squad released Thursday.
Thomsen, a 6-1, 225-pound junior linebacker from Fremont, Neb., paced Wayne State and the NSIC with 120 tackles, an average of 10.9 per game. He recorded 10 or more tackles in eight games this season, highlighted by a season-best 15 stops along with a 49-yard interception in a 42-35 win over Upper Iowa.
Rogers, a 6-5, 205-pound senior from South Sioux City, was a second-team pick after winning first-team honors as a junior. He led the Wildcats in receiving this season with 70 catches for 1,009 yards and 11 touchdowns, ranking third in the NSIC in three categories -- receptions per game (6.36), yards per game (91.7) and touchdown catches.
Rogers, the program’s career leader with 38 touchdown receptions, became the first WSC receiver since Frederick Bruno in 2009 to have a 1,000-yard receiving season. He closed his career ranked third in receptions (177) and fourth in receiving yards (2,456).
Second-team honors also went to junior defensive end Jacob Protzman (49 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks) and senior punter Cody Netusil (39.3-yard average).
Three Wildcats received honorable mention honors – junior defensive back/linebacker Ian Ailts (59 tackles), defensive end Kolbie Foster (52 tackles, 13 TFL, 6.5 sacks) and sophomore wide receiver Conner Paxton (34 catches, 439 yards, 2 TDs).
Wayne State finished the season with records of 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division.