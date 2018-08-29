Hamline (0-0) at Buena Visa (0-0)
When: 6 p.m., Storm Lake, Iowa
Briefly: It will be a season of tests for second-year head coach Grant Mollring as nearly half the roster is new faces coming off a 3-7 campaign. Quarterback Cole Miller returns after throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns a year ago and with a similar season will become the team's all-time passing yardage leader. That mark is currently held by Bobby Brown (7,823). BVU will look for its defense to be more disruptive this season after getting just 11 sacks in conference games a year ago. Sophomore Reed Kurse, a Newell-Fonda product, is back after leading the team with 64 tackles.
Hamline, which went 2-8 a year ago, is led by three-year starting quarterback Justice Spriggs coming off a year where he threw for 2,169 yards and led the conference with a 62.3 completion percentage. The Pipers return their top seven tacklers led by Luke Trudell who had 90 stops.
Winona State (0-0) at Wayne State (0-0)
When/Where: 6 p.m., Wayne, Neb.
Briefly: The Wildcats are coming off of a 6-5 season and looking to avenge last year's 42-19 setback in Winona State. The Wildcats have to replace quarterback Zach Osborne who is the school's all-time leader in TD passes. Former South Sioux City grad Nate Rogers hauled in 44 receptions for 577 yards and 12 touchdowns to match his own single-season record he set in 2016. Rogers will be catching passes from a new quarterback in Aaron Bleil, who threw for 674 yards and eight touchdowns last season as injuries hit the Wildcats. Tyler Thomsen was the team’s leading tackler until suffering a season-ending injury in the seventh game of the season. Junior safety Austin Ailts wound up leading the team with 92 stops.
The No. 21 Warriors are coming off a 10-2 season that included a deep playoff run. Winona State returns its two top runners in Eric Birth and Javian Roebuck but will have a new quarterback under center.