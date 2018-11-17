ORANGE CITY, Iowa | Dickinson State’s football team thrives on takeaways.
Winners of the North Star Athletic Association, the Bluehawks entered Saturday’s frigid NAIA first-round playoff game at DeValois Stadium/Korver Field with 18 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries.
Fifteenth-ranked Dickinson State, the NSAA’s leader in scoring defense (17.7 ppg), collected four interceptions and a fumble recovery and held the nation’s No. 5 squad to 286 yards total offense during a 14-6 victory. The winners scored points following only one of Northwestern’s turnovers, but it came at a bad time for Coach Matt McCarty’s squad.
Runners-up to No. 1 Morningside in the GPAC race, Northwestern (9-2) trailed 7-6 when leading rusher Jacob Kalogonis carried three yards to his 46-yard line to begin a drive with four minutes left in the game. Kalogonis was thrown out of bounds for no gain on the next play.
Quarterback Tyson Kooima then threw two incomplete passes in the direction of Jared Nelson. The second of those was intercepted by Jay Liggins at the Bluehawks’ 40-yard line.
It was the second of three fourth-quarter turnovers for Northwestern, which had four games this year with at least two offensive miscues.
Kalogonis and Grahm Kenobbie tackled Liggins at Northwestern’s 15-yard line. Amad Andrews Jr. had a seven-yard burst to the Red Raiders’ 5-yard line and Nick Miller did the rest for a 14-6 lead with 1:29 left in the game.
Northwestern still had a chance to tie the game in front of the hometown fans, as Kooima hit Nelson with a 14-yard pass while Shane Solberg added a 13-yard catch at midfield. Jared Smith sacked Kooima for a four-yard line and one play later, a pass headed to the direction of Solberg was intercepted by Liggins at the DSU 40 with 30 seconds remaining.
Anad Andrews had given Dickinson State a 7-0 lead when he scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 10-play, 73-yard drive with 6:11 left in the second quarter. Northwestern answered back with a 12-play, 77-yard drive that included Kalogonis’ 28-yard catch and Solberg’s 17-yard grab. The series ended when Kalogonis scored his 17th touchdown of the season, a nine-yard run with 15 seconds before halftime but the extra-point kick failed.
Twice in the second half, the Red Raiders tried to take the lead deep into Dickinson territory. The best opportunity came in the fourth as Kooima scrambled 16 yards to the Bluehawks’ 35 and Kalogonis followed with a run to the 29. However, on a fourth down and two yards to go play, Kooima was sacked for a 11-yard loss.
Kooima completed 14 of 31 passes for 127 yards. Kalogonis finished a 1,275-yard rushing season with 23 carries for 107 yards, his seventh time over 100 yards this season. Solberg had seven catches for 79 yards.
Nate Bennett topped the Red Raiders’ defense with 10 tackles. Garrett Sayler and Ben Granstra each added seven tackles.
Dickinson State quarterback Hayden Gibson completed 20 of 34 passes for 222 yards. Kevin Brown collected a team-high 10 tackles, two more than Daniel Moreno.