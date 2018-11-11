ST. LOUIS — South Dakota sophomore punter Brady Schutt has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. It is the second such honor for Schutt, who hails from Orange City, Iowa.
Schutt averaged 48.8 yards on six punts and netted 45.6 yards while pinning two kicks inside the 20 Saturday in a 17-12 win against Western Illinois inside the DakotaDome. He set a new career high with a 60-yard boot that bounced out of bounds at the 1-yard line and got off a 42-yard punt in the final seconds that was covered at the 15.
Schutt, who was named to the MVFC all-newcomer team a year ago, currently ranks third in the Valley with a 43.1-yard average. Of his 59 punts, 10 have been 50 yards or more and 13 have been placed inside the 20.