Alta-Aurelia product Nick Gaes to play key role for Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D. — With the defense undergoing a bit of a retooling, Nick Gaes figures to play a predominant role for the South Dakota Coyotes this fall.

Gaes, a 6-4, 275-pound sophomore from Alta, Iowa, got his feet wet at the collegiate level last season, but is poised for bigger things to come.

“I know my coaches see a lot of potential in me and I know I do, too,” Gaes said. “I know I can do much better next fall and I can’t wait to prove myself to do it.”

The defensive tackle from Alta-Aurelia High School battled through a deep bone bruise in his foot this spring, but saw action in Saturday’s scrimmage at the DakotaDome.

“I think Nick has a chance to be one of the best defensive linemen in the league,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “We’ve limited him a little bit this spring, but he’s explosive and can play well against the run and rush the passer, which is what you want from a defensive interior guy.”

The Coyotes lost some key defensive players to graduation, including a couple front, so Gaes is logically next in line.

“It’s been a great spring for both the offense and defense,” Gaes said. “The competition has been high and it’s going to be hard for opponents to face us this fall.”

The Coyotes wrapped up spring drills with a workout for the public. It included around 75 plays from various points on the field, although there was no live tackling.

“We decided not to go live because we’re a little thin at some of the skill positions with some guys we’re holding out,” Nielson said. “At the same time I thought our guys did some good work. There were some good plays and we were trying to get some of our younger guys some reps in the team stuff today.”

Five quarterbacks were on hand and each saw action, including incumbent starter Carson Camp, a sophomore who is actually going through is first spring practice.

Camp was thrown to the wolves, so to speak, becoming the starter as a true freshman during a pandemic-shortened spring season in 2020. He guided the Coyotes to a 7-5 record last fall and a berth in the FCS playoffs.

“Everything was pretty productive this spring,” Camp said. “We installed a couple new things this year and I thought as an offensive unit we clicked from practice one to 15.

“This year I’m way more confident. The game is coming to me, so I’m starting to understand pretty much everything on this offense and what our defense and other defenses are doing.”

Camp will have a host of receivers from which to choose, including veteran Carter Bell. But there are also a couple of young targets in redshirt freshmen Javion Phelps and Makai Lovett to keep an eye on.

Tight end J.J. Galbreath and wide receiver Jordan Sommerville each hauled in touchdown passes Saturday. Galbreath also had a nifty one-handed catch.

“I really like the receiver group, it’s young so it’s good we can get some time together,” Camp said. “It was really good to see some of the young guys step up because it gives the coaching staff and anybody that’s playing quarterback confidence that we can throw the ball to those guys.”

South Dakota is especially deep at running back. Travis Theis, Shomari Lawrence and a beefed-up Mike Mansaray each got carries Saturday.

However, Nate Thomas, another returning veteran who had a sterling rookie season in 2021, recently suffered a knee injury. Nielson said the injury – a non-contact injury that occurred in practice late last week – will require surgery.

All in all, Nielson said, the 15 spring practices were a success.

“I feel good about the progress of our young receivers,” Nielson said. “I’m also pleased with the continued development of the secondary.

“We’ve still got some work to do, but that’s what fall camp will be about. Now we have two weeks to focus on academics, then we get ready for the summer.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0