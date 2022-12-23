Central Lyon's Van Wyhe among 15 football players added by University of South Dakota on National Signing Day

VERMILLION, S.D.— The University of South Dakota received letters of intent from 15 football players on the on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.

“This is an exciting and talented class for our program,” head football coach Bob Nielson said. “Last year’s class was heavy on linemen, so we wanted to address some depth in the skill positions and that’s what we did. We have added numbers at every position, which is certainly a plus, and there are talented and skilled players up and down this list.”

The early signees include Jac Van Wyhe, an offensive lineman from Rock Rapids, Iowa. The 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound Wyle anchored a line that helped Central Lyon/George-Little Rock win a state championship this fall.

The athletes hail from nine different states, including South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and the Kansas City, Missouri, area. Four of the athletes prepped in Florida. Oklahoma, Ohio, Kansas and Illinois are also represented.

The Coyotes are replacing 11 seniors who graduated this past season. Nielson said he expects to add more players during the regular signing day period in February. Several players remain eligible for an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so class sizes remain smaller than what they have been during Nielson’s 31 years at the helm.

“We have a lot of guys who really love football and we’re excited about bringing them in and having them hit the ground running with our returning group,” he said.

USD’s early signing class members, position and hometown includes:

Todd Drummond, QB, Pawhuska, Okla.

Larenzo Fenner, WR, Independence, Mo.

Gabriel Hardman, LB, Miami, Fla.

Lenard Hill, LB, Ocala, Fla.

Demetrius Johnson, WR, Miami

Keyondray Jones, RB, Orlando, Fla.

Caleb Lange, OL, Brainerd, Minn.

Tayeton Lohaus, Humboldt, Iowa

Jesse Miller, TE, Scranton, Iowa

L.J. Phillips Jr., RB, Wichita, Kan.

Reed Rus, LB, Mount Vernon, S.D.

Noah Smith, DB, Chicago

Curtis Thomas Jr., WR, Cleveland

Roman Tillmon, DB, Independence, Mo. Fort Osage

Jac Van Wyhe, OL, Rock Rapids, Iowa