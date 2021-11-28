Coyotes fall to Southern Illinois in playoff game

VERMILLION, S.D. — The game and South Dakota’s football season ended with quarterback Carson Camp being sacked by a Southern Illinois defender.

Southern Illinois came into the DakotaDome and dealt the Coyotes a 22-10 setback in a first-round FCS playoff game, USD’s first at home in 35 years.

The Salukis (8-4) advanced face No. 2 North Dakota State next Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. South Dakota ended its season with a 7-5 record.

USD simply made too many miscues and didn’t capitalize on enough opportunities. However, its season shouldn’t be defined by the last two games.

Before a one-sided loss at North Dakota State and Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Southern Illinois, the Coyotes won five of six games to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Included in that stretch were an impressive road win at Northern Iowa and a home triumph over arch-rival South Dakota State on a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game.

They were picked eighth in the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll and wound up playing for a share of the league title in the final regular season game.

“They played better than we did today and certainly deserved to win,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “I’m proud of our guys. I think you saw a lot of fight in the second half. Things didn’t go our way in the first half and we asked them to battle to the very end and they did.”

The Coyote offense was stymied to the tune of one total yard in the second quarter and 66 in the first half. They moved the ball better in the second half, but still managed only one touchdown.

That was a 2-yard run by Travis Theis with 8:50 left in the game, pulling USD within 16-10 after trailing 13-0 at halftime.

However, two plays later, Avante Cox of SIU hauled in a 48-yard reception, setting up what proved to be a game-clinching 5-yard touchdown run by Romeir Elliott with 6:16 remaining.

South Dakota committed two of its four turnovers after the Elliott score, but there were a couple more costly errors earlier.

The biggest came in the second quarter when the USD defense – which was on the field for a good portion of the first half – forced the Salukis to settle for a field goal to make it 6-0.

On the play, USD’s Cam Tisdale was called for roughing the holder. SIU elected to take the three points off the board and turned it into seven two plays later when a wide-open Cox caught a 4-yard touchdown pass.

“He took a little bit of a bad angle, I thought it was kind of a ticky tack call honestly, it didn’t effect the kick at all,” Nielson said. “But you certainly don’t want to do that and provide then an opportunity to get a touchdown in a field goal situation.

“We had plenty of opportunities. We had two red zone possessions in the third quarter and scored three points. In a game like that you have to do better. Four to none in turnover margin is going to get you beat against just about anybody.

“I don’t want to take away from Southern Illinois. They played mistake free football and scored when they had opportunities. That was really the difference in the game.”

Camp – a fast-improving freshman – threw just four interceptions during the regular season but was victimized three times Saturday. He also lost a fumble during a 29-yard run late in the game.

“I think what they did on defense is what we prepared for,” Camp said. “It just came down to execution. I don’t think we dominated across the ball like we were supposed to. We were harping on execution all week, but I don’t think we really got that done.”

Camp passed for 202 yards, completing 19 of 31.

“Carson played like a senior leader out there on the field today,” Nielson said. “We didn’t do a good job of protecting him. He had to claw and scratch and may have made a couple of mistakes, but he was making mistakes trying to make plays and we can live with that.”

Senior linebacker Jack Cochrane made his 39th consecutive start and recorded a team-high 12 tackles. He finished his magnificent career with 328 tackles, sixth most in program history.

“I just went back in the locker room and every teammate and coach started breaking down,” an emotional Cochrane said. “This place has meant so much to me in my development as an athlete and a person. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”

USD drove to the SIU 4-yard line on the opening possession of the second half. But Camp threw incomplete on a swing pass to Nate Thomas on 3rd-and-2 and the Coyotes had to settle for a Mason Lorber field goal.

The Coyotes marched 87 yards on 13 plays for their only touchdown and faced bad field position most of the contest. Their average start was from their own 21-yard line.

