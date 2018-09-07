VERMILLION, S.D. – Bob Nielson isn’t much into moral victories, but the momentum his South Dakota Coyotes surely gained from a near-miss at Kansas State last week should bode well for Saturday’s home opener.
Kansas State scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overtake the Coyotes 27-24 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game that ended with USD coming up short on a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
“I was pleased with our guys’ effort, I thought we played with a lot of confidence,” Nielson said. “For a young football team to go down there that had 18 guys that played their very first snaps of college football, we held up well and put ourselves into position to win.”
One of the key moments in the game came early in the fourth quarter after the Coyotes appeared to be in good shape after intercepting a deflected pass deep in their own territory. Instead, Kansas State forced a punt and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown, then scored again on its next possession to surge in front, 27-24.
“That was a big momentum play,” Nielson said. “Turnovers and kicking game plays are big momentum play and that got the crowd back into the game and was certainly a big play in the game.
“Without question it was a performance we can build on, but there are certainly areas that we can improve. I was pleased with the fact that our guys fought until the very end. We put ourselves in a position at the very end where we had a chance to still win the football game.”
Now it’s back to FCS competition for the Coyotes, who moved into the top 25 after their impressive performance in Manhattan, Kansas. Northern Colorado (0-1) pays a visit to the DakotaDome for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The Bears lost their season opener to McNeese State, 17-14, and are picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Sky Conference.
This will mark the first home start for junior quarterback Austin Simmons, who threw 56 passes in his initial collegiate start, completing 24 for 257 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score. More importantly, Simmons looked comfortable triggering USD’s up-tempo offense.
“I think he ran the offense well, played with confidence and made some plays with his feet, which we need to ask him to do,” Nielson said. “He’s a guy that’s going to keep getting better the more he plays and hopefully you’ll see that this week.”
“It’s a little bit of a different experience than I’m used to,” Simmons said after last Saturday’s game. “Overall we made some plays, but we left a few out there.”
Sophomore Levi Falck, who played some as a freshman but missed a good portion of last season because of injury, had a breakout game, tying a program record with 11 catches for a career-high 140 yards.
The South Dakota defense also held its own. Kansas State’s offense had 15 drives that resulted in 20 points. Four drives ended in field goals, four more with turnovers and seven netted fewer than 10 yards.
Linebacker Alex Gray returned an interception for a touchdown, had two sacks and recovered a fumble.
Look for the offense to be more balanced against Northern Colorado. Kai Henry carried 10 times for 58 yards, including a 37-yard run that set up a touchdown.
“They’re a very experienced, physical football team,” Nielson said. “I think they’re starting 14 or 15 seniors so it’s probably a team they’ve been waiting for. They’ve got a senior quarterback who missed a lot of the season last year, an outstanding wide receiver, a senior running back.
“They play an attacking style of defense that’s going to force you to really execute at a high level and identify some things that we didn’t have to identify last week. We have to continue to force turnovers on defense, minimize big plays and be more consistent on offense, have better balance.”
Northern Colorado’s Jacob Knipp is back after missing the second half of last season because of an injury. His top receiving target is Alex Wesley, who has 1,766 yards and 13 touchdowns for his career. Trae Riek has rushed for more than 2,000 yards.
Defensive end Keifer Morris was an All-Big Sky honoree last season when he amassed 63 tackles.
South Dakota and Northern Colorado were North Central Conference foes from 1980 to 2002, with the Bears winning 14 of the 23 meetings. Former USD Coach Joe Glenn guided UNC to back-to-back Division II national championships in 1996 and ’97.