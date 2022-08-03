"I like our football team a lot": South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson will count on team depth this season

The University of South Dakota football program returns a majority of players from last year’s FCS-playoff team, and coach Bob Nielson said on Tuesday that the Coyotes are mostly healthy and ready to go as fall camp starts this week.

Nielson was one of six Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches to speak at the conference’s virtual media day.

“I like our football team a lot,” Nielson said. “We've got more depth than we've ever had in the entire time I've been here at the University of South Dakota. We’ve talked from the end of the season last year to throughout the spring and the summer that we've got to be ready to play our best football right away.”

The Coyotes made their second appearance in the FCS playoffs during the Nielson era last season. The Coyotes return starting quarterback Carson Camp, who is a sophomore eligibility-wise but is in his third season as a starter.

“You consider him an experienced player now, and he has a very good grasp of our offense,” Nielson said. “He sees things that he didn't see a year ago, able to make decisions better. We require a quarterback to be a decision maker, and the more experience they have, I think the easier it is to make those decisions and make those decisions quickly.”

Camp injured his shoulder last season, Camp didn’t miss a game, but was limited by the injury for the final four games of the season, including the first round playoff loss to Southern Illinois at home.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes lost Jack Cochrane and Elijah Reed, among others, but returned Miles Harden back as a top corner, who is also fully healthy off an injury.

“Defensively, (we have) a lot more depth in the secondary than we've had in the last couple of years,” Nielson said. “Lost a couple of key people defensively, but I think we're poised well to replace those guys and continue to make the kind of progress that we showed last year defensively.”

USD opens the season at Kansas State, and the part of Nielson’s group he believes has grown the most is the offensive line, including preseason All-American Alex Jensen at left tackle. The offensive line returns four starters from last year.

“I think our offensive line continues to get better,” Nielson said. “I like that group a lot headed to the season with four returning starters, a group that I thought got better and better as the year went on last year.”

Jackrabbits boast offensive depth

Ahead of its season opener at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa a month from now, the South Dakota State football program has a strong core returning on the offensive end, but has to get its new coaches on the same page as the players.

Two coordinators left Brookings for head coaching jobs, and took another coach from the staff with them. A focus of spring ball was getting the coaches on the same page first.

“It was our top goal at spring ball was to get our coaches ready, not our players,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “Obviously, you had to do both, so during spring ball, we put our coordinators and our staff in the press box, and simulated game-like situations.”

The semifinalist Jackrabbits lost starting running back Pierre Strong Jr. (drafted by the New England Patriots in April), but return a majority of the team’s skill position players across the field.

While last year’s starting quarterback, Chris Oladokun, graduated, the Jacks return Mark Gronowski, the starting quarterback from the 2021 spring season when the Jacks made an appearance in the national championship game. Gronowski suffered a knee injury in that championship.

The question on the offensive side comes on the offensive line, where there is some turnover from last year. The depth elsewhere gives the Jacks reason to be confident headed into Kinnick Sept. 3.

“We need to have three offensive linemen that haven't played a lot of football get up to speed really quick,” Stiegelmeier said. “We are playing Iowa out of the chute and that's a tough task. So, we can talk about the skill, but if your quarterback doesn't have time or the running back doesn't have people blocked.”

Coaches open up on NIL developments

The NCAA allowing athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL) has made an impact on the college football landscape as much as conference realignment has, and coaches at Tuesday’s virtual press conference opened up about the impacts so far.

Each coach that was asked about NIL admitted the benefits that some athletes are getting from the deals signed with local businesses.

“When the NIL rule originally came out, NDSU was completely on board with our players earning money with name, image and likeness,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “And we've had a number of players in our program that have taken advantage of that. And it was merit based. We've had players who have been able to create some extra income because of the following they have on social media or doing a commercial in town for a local industry.”

Most of the coaches shared a similar sentiment on the NIL their players have received. Players at SDSU and USD have also seen NIL deals that have brought them a little bit of money.

Nielson also said that players being able to offer private lessons thanks to NIL is a benefit, but the higher levels of college football are abusing the system.

“There's some good things about it. The idea that your guys could never give a private lesson and not get paid for it prior to this rule passing was not a good thing,” Nielson said. “At the same time, some of the things that are happening now, particularly at the Power Five level, are not good things for college football.

“They're going to have to be addressed at some point in time, I think, to have our game continue to be the kind of game that we all love,” Nielson continued.

Entz also said his group lost three recruits due to NDSU not being as up to date on NIL as other schools. Entz and the NDSU athletic department intend to have more discussions on NIL to try and keep up, but he said the problem he sees is the incentive based deals.

“What it's become unfortunately, across the land, and I think a lot of my coaching peers would see this, is it's become incentive based, and I don't know if that was originally what the plan was behind it,” Entz said.