Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioner Patty Viverito talks realignment and scheduling at media day

The Missouri Valley Football Conference kicked off its 2022 season with Day 1 of the MVFC Media Days Monday morning.

Commissioner Patty Viverito opened the two-day affair by talking with members of the media over Zoom.

“In my 40 years working in college sports, I have never witnessed so much uncertainty in the collegiate sports landscape,” Viverito said. “We've got the continuing pandemic. We've got a transformation committee that's working on issues that surround our transfer rules, our name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, conference realignment is large and impending, and we've gotten legal threats too numerous to mention.”

“But despite that ongoing upheaval, we didn't just get through the 2021 season, we had unprecedented success,” Viverito continued.

Some of that success including South Dakota State’s win over FBS Colorado State, a conference wide 25-5 record against non-MVFC, FCS teams and had six teams selected to the FCS’ 24-team playoff.

Despite the success of last season, a majority of the questions from media members Monday focused around conference realignment and conference schedules as the league adds or subtracts teams.

With major changes among the top conferences at the FBS level, FCS conferences like the MVFC have seen the trickle-down effect.

The Western Athletic Conference’s Sam Houston State, the Colonial Athletic Conference’s James Madison and the A-SUN’s Jacksonville State were picked up by FBS conferences during the latest realignment shuffle over the last 12 months.

SHSU and Jacksonville State are headed to Conference-USA after the 2022-23 season while James Madison has made the jump to the Sun Belt starting this fall.

“Being located in the Upper Midwest has certainly helped shelter the (MVFC) from the realignment madness, both past and present, but conference realignment continues to be disruptive to the FCS overall,” Viverito said. “Last year at this time, we were speculating that we would have more FCS leagues, more automatic bids, less at large teams. At this point in time, I think contraction of the number of conferences is just as likely as not.”

So far, no MVFC team has been poached by an FBS program, with usual conference title and national championship contenders North Dakota State and South Dakota State staying put at the moment. The conference has added one member, with Murray State joining the MVFC from the Ohio Valley Conference in 2023.

Viverito also acknowledged that her job with the MVFC has been easier than some of her counterparts who’ve seen some of their top programs move on. One advantage for the conference is its geographical location.

"Relative to my peers, it's been a piece of cake,” Viverito said. And again, I referenced the stat in my (opening) remarks, I'm not going to suggest that that has anything other than presidential leadership and geography that makes that so. If our schools were located in the south, there's no doubt in my mind that we wouldn't look the way we look, I think we are somewhat protected given our geography.”

The challenge of being an FCS conference extends beyond trying to keep all of it’s members, as the shift in power at the FBS level has raised questions of a divide among the top level of NCAA football. At the moment, Viverito doesn’t believe there will be three Division I subdivisions, but the FCS is still trying to make sure they won’t be forgotten about as the commissioners weather the next 6-12 months.

“I think we have to have a game plan in place for where we think we will fit into whatever landscape develops,” Viverito said. “To me, the key for success in Division I football across the entire division is that we maintain our ties to the highest level of Division I football, and that's for the good of the game.”

“And I can tell you that when the commissioners met in Park City in June, and FCS and FBS commissioners met jointly, that was our plan to our FBS brethren, that regardless of what governance structure looks like, it's really important that we remain tethered, that we remain a big part of what the FBS stands for,” Viverito continued.

The final portion of Viverito’s media availability contained details to scheduling changes that will go into effect next season. With the Racers joining the conference, the MVFC plans to have a rotational schedule where each team will get an opportunity to see every team in the conference four times over six years.

“Our athletic directors did a deep dive in what the schedule should look like, and there was unanimity that it was really important that we played each other often,” Viverito said. “And so we have a scheduling principle setup, where every school will see every other school, four out of six years. And so there will be a rotation of all of the conference members in a healthy way.”

The 2023 and 2024 conference schedules are scheduled for an approval vote this month.