Productive spring winding to a close for South Dakota football

VERMILLION, S.D. — If nothing else, South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson is grateful that things are back to normal as far as spring workouts are concerned.

After having each of the last two springs altered by the pandemic, the Coyotes are winding down their spring workouts, which will culminate with an open practice and scrimmage on Saturday.

“Our guys have been very business-like and are getting a lot done,” Nielson said. “Some of our younger guys have taken a step forward and made improvements across the board.

“I feel we’re getting accomplished what you should get accomplished in the spring since we haven’t had it for two years.”

Spring practice, Nielson says, is a very important part of the development cycle in football. USD has missed that opportunity each of the last two springs.

In fact, during the spring of 2021, the Missouri Valley Football Conference switched to a regular season schedule. South Dakota, however, managed to play only four games because of COVID-19 complications.

It bounced back, though, to finish 7-5 last fall and qualify for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Coyotes won two of their last three regular season games and hosted an opening-round playoff game.

Although there is a big hole to fill at linebacker, a wealth of talented performers return. Most of those have gone through what will be 15 spring practices by the time things wrap up on Saturday.

Nielson said there are three things that USD tries to accomplish in the spring.

“Number one, for the younger guys, it’s a chance for them to get immersed into your system,” Nielson said. “It also gives you a chance to go back in and take some of the things that were some of the weak points a year ago and address those, whether it’s through schematic changes or fundamentally playing something a little bit different.

“The third thing, from an across the board standpoint, you want to try to advance everybody in your program, from a fundamental standpoint, and make them better football players.

“Those 15 days of practice, that’s really the focus, to come out with everybody being a little bit better than they were the day before.”

That said, the Coyotes are most deep and talented at running back, where Travis Theis, Nate Thomas, Mike Mansaray and Shomari Lawrence all played significant roles last season.

Carson Camp – a redshirt sophomore – returns for what is technically his third season as a starter. Camp started all four games in the abbreviated 2020 campaign and passed for 2,252 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall.

He has a bevy of talented receivers from which to choose, including Carter Bell, an honorable mention All-MVFC pick last season.

A seasoned offensive line is anchored by tackle Alex Jensen, a second-team all-league pick.

Defensively, the secondary, which lost second-team all-conference performer Elijah Reed to graduation, had a number of young players gain valuable experience. This group, Nielson said, appears to be solid.

“They’ve shown really positive signs,” Nielson said. “We’ve had a couple of guys in and out of the lineup in the spring due to injury. But I really like the way that group is developing.”

Veteran linebacker Brock Mogensen looks to step in and take a more predominant role after the departure of All-American Jack Cochrane.

The Coyotes will have to find replacements for punter Brady Schutt and kicker Mason Lorber. Schutt, an Orange City, Iowa, product, developed into one the best punters in school history.

Long snapper Dalton Godfrey, a first-team all-conference pick, does return.

“Overall, we feel like we’ll be able to focus Saturday to get a lot of the younger guys some reps we want to see in real game-like action,” Nielson said.

The scrimmage begins at 1 p.m. at the DakotaDome and is open to the public.

