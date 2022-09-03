Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State

The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win.

The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

“This football team is a fun team to coach,” Nielson said of his group entering the season opener. They’re a group of guys that like each other. They’re focused on the goals that we’ve set, and the aspect of being in the playoffs a year ago and that taste that everybody got, you certainly want that every year.”

In 2018, the only other meeting between the two schools, ended with a Wildcats 27-24 win over the Coyotes. There are eight Coyotes on the 2022 roster that made the trip in 2018. The Coyotes also took on Kansas last season, losing by a field goal.

“To play a Power 5 school and a program that's playing very competitively like Kansas State is certainly a great opportunity for our team and we want to go down there and play as well as we can,” Nielson said. “That's the approach that we've taken since I've gotten here, we want to be the best football team we can be every Saturday and if we do that and believe in each other and believe in ourselves, hopefully good things happen.”

Nielson is familiar with the Wildcats current head coach, Chris Klieman. Klieman was at North Dakota State the last time the Coyotes and Wildcats played. He took over for the long-time coach of Kansas State, Bill Snyder, in 2019.

“Our roots both go back to the state of Iowa and, I think the similarity, between Kansas State and North Dakota State when he was the head coach there, is the fact that they're a very fundamentally sound, well coached football team that doesn't make mistakes and they're good in all three phases,” Nielson said.

The Coyotes were coming off a playoff appearance in 2018, and are in the same situation again this season. The difference between the 2018 Coyotes and 2022 Coyotes is returning experience.

South Dakota returns the starting quarterback, running back, number one receiver and four out of five offensive lineman from a season ago. Sophomore quarterback Carson Camp has continued to make progress in leading the offense.

“You have a guy that is a sophomore eligibility wise, but now has started 16 games and through the course of those games, he’s gotten better,” Nielson said. “This preseason, (we’ve) seen an even higher level of confidence, execution and decision making. He’s truly playing like an experienced quarterback now, and a guy that’s not just running the offense, but truly managing the offense.”

With changes in the secondary for the Wildcats, the Coyotes will have an opportunity to exploit the middle of the field with a young group of receivers. The top two wide receivers returning, Carter Bell and Wesley Eliodor, are joined by redshirt-freshman Javion Phelps in the starting lineup Saturday.

The Coyotes also named a starting kicker and punter for this season. Eddie Ogamba was the backup for Mason Lorber, but takes over Saturday. John Bickle is taking over for all-American punter Brady Schutt.

The retooled offense and special teams will hit the field for the first time Saturday, and the Coyotes will look for an upset at Manhattan at 6 p.m.