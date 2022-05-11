South Dakota alumni Jack Cochrane, Elijah Reed settling in new NFL roles

VERMILLION, S.D. — After the conclusion of the NFL Draft on April 30, two former South Dakota Coyote football players were still looking for their first shot at the league. Both players are now getting an opportunity.

Linebacker Jack Cochrane, a Mount Vernon, Iowa native, and safety Elijah Reed, an Aurora, Colorado native, are at rookie mini-camps this week, looking to prove their worth.

South Dakota football makes the FCS playoffs with home game against Southern Illinois For the first time in program history, the University of South Dakota football team is hosting an FCS playoff game.

Cochrane signed an undrafted free agent (UDFA) deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and immediate made an impact with the Chiefs.

“Me and my agent felt like it was a great situation for me,” Cochrane said. “(I) have a really great relationship with the coaches, coach (Andy) Reid, coach (Steve) Spagnuolo, coach (Brendan) Daly and looking at that roster, I felt like there was a spot where I could do in and compete.”

Reed received a mini-camp offer from the New York Jets, meaning he is not officially signed to a contract with the team, but is still at camp hoping to earn that opportunity.

“For me, there was a lot of contact for information,” Reed said. “The Jets reached out to me, coach (Nathaniel) Willingham reached out to me and wanted to keep in touch throughout the draft. It worked out at the end, they had a mini-camp offer for me.”

Cochrane’s contract included $150,000 guaranteed. Before heading to camp late last week, Cochrane said he had heard from a handful of NFL players, including former teammate Chris Streveler and high school friend Tristan Wirfs.

“I have a ton of resources at my disposal, and my agent’s done a great job with that,” Cochrane said. “But, Strev (Streveler) reached out to me the other day so I talked to him a little bit. Other friends around the league, Tristan Wirfs’ a guy I grew up with, so I definitely feel like I have a ton of resources to help me know what to expect.”

Cochrane and Wirfs and other are a part of a recent increase in Iowa bred talent hitting the highest-level of football. Cochrane being from a town of roughly 4,000 people, said it is great to see guys he grew up with and himself getting their chance at the NFL.

“It’s pretty unique, a couple small towns, Mt. Vernon, Solon, putting a few guys in this league is pretty special,” Cochrane said. “Those are guys that I grew up (with), Tristan was in my class, we played every sport together since we were five-years-old. Then (Tyler) Linderbaum was at our rival school, we played every sport against him since we were kids. It’s definitely cool seeing that come back around.”

For Reed, everything came full circle as his dad is a Jets fan. While Reed grew up a Denver Bronco fan living in Colorado, his dad is originally from the east coast and has been a Jets fan.

“When I was little, actually, it was the Jets because my dad’s from New York,” Reed said. “He was a die-hard Jets fan, he still is, so it’s a good situation.”

Reed doesn’t have a contract with the Jets, so he could still sign with any team, but received a camp invite from the Jets, so that is where is career will get it’s start. Reed said that being from the Denver area has allowed him to get in contact with players like former Denver Bronco and Colorado native Phillip Lindsay.

“Phillip Lindsay is a guy from Denver, from the Denver area too, so I’ve been talking with him for a while, just trying to learn things that I could pick up on and he gave me some good advice,” Reed said.

Reed also reached out to Streveler and former Coyote defensive back Tyson Graham for insight on making the NFL. Lindsay’s advice to Reed was all about working hard and showcasing his ability.

“He was telling me, go in there, work hard, do something that makes you stand out,” Reed said. “Every team wants a guy that’s going to work hard, do great things, but if you do the little things better than the overall bigger things at one time, you’re going to be much more successful throughout your career.”

Cochrane and the Chiefs started mini-camp Saturday. Cochrane recorded an interception in 7-on-7 drills on the first day of camp and Tuesday had a pass break-up and a near interception as well.

Reed and the Jets also got started with their mini-camp over the last few days. Both players are looking to make the initial 90-man roster for the summer and work their way onto the final 54-man roster by the season opener in September.

$1 for 13 weeks Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

Bailey Zubke is the new assistant sports editor with The Journal. He can be followed on Twitter @BaileyZubke.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0