South Dakota football braces for tough start to 2022 season

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyote football program hit the ground running last week, and haven’t been afraid to push themselves a week into fall camp.

The reason? A gauntlet to start the 2022 season.

USD opens its season against a Power Five Conference, FBS opponent in Kansas State Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. That is just the first test.

Following the season opener, the Coyotes travel to Missoula, Montana, where they will face the third ranked team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, Montana.

“If there's one thing that makes this season really difficult, it's that we've got three of those games on the road,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “We're opening with two games on the road, and in two very difficult places to play down in Manhattan, Kansas and Missoula, Montana. And so, not only do you have to play well, you have to play well on the road.”

To start conference play two weeks later, the Coyotes host defending national champion, No. 1 North Dakota State in the DakotaDome. Following a week off, USD then heads to rival South Dakota State, ranked second in the FCS Top 25.

“Then we get into the conference schedule, and we open with North Dakota State and South Dakota State,” Nielson said. That week off in between those two games will be good, but at the same time, you know you're gonna have to play your best football at the beginning of the year. So this first week in training camp has been a really physical week.”

With Cal Poly sandwiched in between Montana and North Dakota State, the Coyotes face the top three teams in the FCS and a strong FBS opponent in four of their first five games. For a team coming off its’ first home playoff game in over 30 years, the Coyotes have a challenge ahead.

“That's kind of step number one, you make the playoffs, your guys understand what it takes to get there, and also the level of play that it's going to take to keep winning once you get there,” Nielson said. “And our guys feel that hey, it's not just about making the playoffs, it's about making the playoffs and being in a position to make a run in the playoffs, and that's the goal that they've got as a football team.”

The Coyotes will lean on a plethora of returning talent to guide them, including starting quarterback Carson Camp on offense and veteran inside linebacker Brock Mogensen on defense.

Camp has four of his five offensive lineman from last season returning and has a majority of his weapons back. Preseason all-conference left tackle Alex Jensen said the offensive line is coming together well despite some position changes and filling in holes left by departures.

“As a group, we've really pushed ourselves during the last spring and offseason,” Jensen said. “We also have younger guys that are competing for it too. A lot of spots are up in the air right now and everybody's just doing their part to keep having a good competition within the group to keep driving us forward.”

A position group that will benefit from a cohesive offensive line is the running back room. After being injured in the Missouri State game a season ago, Shomari Lawrence is back healthy and ready to compete, but the Coyotes are down running back Nate Thomas, who injured his knee in the spring.

Travis Theis has been one of the leaders for the group, but Lawrence and Mike Mansaray will also play valuable snaps for a system that has always ran multiple guys.

“I've been working with those guys for over two years now and they have great work ethic and they always bring their ‘A’ game,” Theis said. “And like I always say, the running back room is great here, it's always a great competition and we're excited.”

Defensively, the departure of inside linebacker Jack Cochrane, who is currently at training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, will hurt. Cochrane led the team in tackles as a senior last season, but Mogensen has moved into that position and is working on filling Jack’s shoes.

“The main thing is being a more vocal leader,” Mogensen said. “Jack was a great vocal leader, but doing that and then knowing the whole defense in and out. I have to know what the D-line is doing, what the back of us are doing. So, I think I need to take some steps in that aspect, just knowing what people are doing and being able to communicate to everybody, but it's been fun so far.”

The special teams group is also going through changes, but one returner will be pivotal in keeping things together. All-American long snapper Dalton Godfrey is the first specialist to be named captain of a Nielson-led program in his 30 years of coaching (seventh at USD).

Godfrey has been working with the kickers and punters as the coaching staff sorts out the position battle at both spots. Mason Lorber and Brady Schutt were the kicker and punter last season, and had held those positions for the majority of their time on campus, but now Godfrey will have to snap to a new punter and holder.

“What I'm trying to do is try to show them a few things that worked for Brady, that they might want to adopt, a few things that worked for Lorber that they might want to adopt, but at the same time they got to keep doing the things that got them here,” Godfrey said. “They're good enough to get here, they're good enough players to play.”

Nielson also mentioned the difficulty of replacing guys like Schutt and Lorber, but there are a lot of good options on the roster according to Nielson.

“We feel good about the guys that we've got,” Nielson said. “We'll eventually make some decisions here, as we get a little later in the preseason, and that was going to be the guys that step on the field that first game for us in those positions. But, I think we've got enough talent and having a quality leader and long snapper like Dalton, where all of those operations, whether it's a field goal or a punt, start is a great place to build around.”

The Coyotes plan to sort out their starters in any position battles over the next week or two, ahead of the Sept. 3 date in Manhattan, Kansas.