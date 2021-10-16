South Dakota football face stern road test at UNI

Northern Iowa hasn’t exactly been an easy foe for the University of South Dakota football team to conquer.

In fact, the Coyotes are 2-10 against UNI dating back to the 1982 season.

USD, though, has a couple of reasons to feel optimistic heading into Saturday’s Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Thanks to a 20-10 victory over then No. 13 North Dakota last week, the Coyotes have broken into the FCS rankings at No. 21. That should provide momentum in the clash with No. 16 UNI.

Coach Bob Nielson has said all along that in order to contend for a conference title and make a push for the postseason, you have to win at home and find a way to pick up a road win or two along the way.

So far, South Dakota (4-2 overall, 2-1 MVFC) has won all three of its home games and could very easily be unbeaten on the road.

Kansas scored late to clip the Coyotes in their season opener in Lawrence, Kansas. USD was ahead 23-14 at halftime at Missouri State before the hosts rallied for a 30-23 victory.

“Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Nielson said. “I think that showed on Saturday. At critical times in the game we were able to respond to a challenge and play confidently. You have to have confidence and belief in yourself to be able to go someplace like Northern Iowa and try to find a way to win a football game.

“I like our team. We’ve improved every week in many aspects. We just have to keep improving while you implement the game plan for the week and Northern Iowa certainly presents some different challenges. They’re definitely one of the top teams in the country.”

USD’s only wins against the Panthers in the last 12 meetings are in 2016 (28-25 in Vermillion) and 2013 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls – its first-ever road win as a Valley member.

Interestingly, both team have scored 25 points or more in each of the last four matchups. That’s significant because both teams are known for their defensive prowess, having allowed an average of just 15 points per game this season.

Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-1) was beaten 34-20 by North Dakota State last week. Its other loss was at Iowa State, 16-10, in its season opener.

South Dakota ranks 12th nationally in total defense, while UNI is 18th. The Coyotes have been especially tough against the run, but they will have to guard against both this week as Michigan State transfer Theo Day has tossed six touchdown passes since taking over as the starting quarterback in the second half of the second game.

USD will be without the services of cornerback Miles Harden, who will miss a significant amount of time because of a lower body injury suffered in last week’s game, according to Nielson.

However, in his place, Iowa transfer Da’Raun McKinney stepped up to lead the team in tackles against North Dakota and had a couple of crucial pass breakups in the second half.

The defensive front of veterans DeValon Whitcomb and Jackson Coker, along with youngsters Brendan Webb and Nick Gaes, have combined for five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

Linebackers Jack Cochrane and Brock Mogensen, meanwhile, are the team’s leading tacklers.

“I think they’re playing real well together as a unit,” Nielson said. “One of the pluses for us defensively is that we’ve been in the system long enough to know that, hey, I’m doing this because everybody else is doing this. You really understand how all of those pieces fit together and as a result we’re playing good team defense.”

South Dakota is one of just two teams nationwide not to allow a rushing touchdown to an opposing running back.

UNI’s Dom Williams has run for a touchdown in three straight games and averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

“We watched the film against North Dakota and it was a good win, but honestly there are a lot of areas where we can play better,” Nielson said. “We want to be as consistent as we can blocking up front offensively and there were some things we can do better offensively.

“UNI has some of the best defensive players in the conference. They have great speed, are well-coached and play with very physical. We have to go in there and match that physicality on both sides of the football up front and be super sound in what we’re doing.”

Travis Theis had the best game of his still brief college career, rushing for 138 yards on 23 carries. He became the third USD running back to eclipse 100 yards in the last four games.

Carson Camp has thrown a touchdown pass in five straight games and his only two interceptions came at Missouri State. Caleb Vander Esch had eight catches for 92 yards against North Dakota and is quickly moving up on the school’s all-time list.

