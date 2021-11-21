South Dakota football makes the FCS playoffs with home game against Southern Illinois

For the first time in program history, the University of South Dakota football team is hosting an FCS playoff game.

The Coyotes learned their fate Sunday during a watch party on-campus, and when they heard their name being called, they clapped and cheered as if it were Selection Sunday.

South Dakota will host fellow Missouri Valley Football Conference foe Southern Illinois at 5 p.m. inside the DakotaDome, as part of the FCS first round.

"I'm excited for our football team," USD coach Bob Nielson said. "Making the playoffs in the FCS is a tough thing, particularly in this league, and it's a representation of your work over the last 12 weeks.”

The last time the DakotaDome saw a college football playoff game was in December 1986 when the Coyotes were playing at the NCAA Division II level.

It is the program’s second appearance in the FCS playoffs. The last time South Dakota was in the FCS playoffs came in 2017, when the Coyotes beat Nicholls of Louisiana before losing to Sam Houston State.

“We felt like we were deserving to be in that bracket,” USD senior Jack Cochrane said. “This is a special facility, a special community … it’s an awesome opportunity to show what this place is all about.”

USD and SIU didn’t meet in the 2021 regular season, but both teams have a 7-4 record and went 5-3 in league play.

The Salukis enter the playoffs having lost three of their last four, including a 35-18 loss at home Saturday.

Southern Illinois made it into the FCS playoffs during the spring season. The Salukis beat Weber State in April in the first round before losing to South Dakota State in the quarterfinals.

The Coyotes and Salukis were among six MVFC teams who were picked to play in the playoffs that start on Saturday.

The last meeting between the Salukis was on Oct. 26, 2019, in Vermillion. The Salukis won that game, 48-28.

"We know we're going to be facing a really good football team because we're playing a team out of the Valley," Nielson said. "Even though we haven't played them this year, we have seen them a lot on film. We understand how good they are. We understand what we have to do."

The other four teams were North Dakota State, Missouri State, UNI and South Dakota State.

SDSU is the defending national runner-up from the spring, while the Panthers made the cut despite having just six wins.

