South Dakota looking for a spark Saturday against Cal Poly

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two games into the 2022 South Dakota Coyote football season, the Coyotes have found the end zone once.

The offensive struggles have plagued the Coyotes in back-to-back road losses to Kansas State (34-0) and Montana (24-7). As the Coyotes return home for the home opener Saturday afternoon, USD coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play-calling duties as the offense is looking for a spark.

“We've got to do a better job of sequencing and making sure that you're in more third and manageable situations,” Nielson said. “You know, the other thing that's been disappointing is we've had some opportunities to make big plays, we just haven't capitalized on a lot of those opportunities.”

Carson Camp completed 50% of his passes and is 20-for-54 passing in two games on the season. He has been sacked nine times and doesn’t have a touchdown pass yet this season.

The Coyotes will try to get the ball moving out of his hand quicker to try and spark the passing game more.

“I think making sure that, you know, we're doing a good job staying patient with our run game,” Nielson said. “I do think too, we got to do some things that's going to help Carson get the ball out of his hand quicker in the passing game. It has been a big focus.”

The rushing game, specifically Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence, has been strong through two weeks. Theis tallied 88 rushing yards and a score against Montana and Lawrence tallied 28 yards on six carries.

Last week saw improvements on the defensive side of the ball, where outside of a big play to start the game, just like in week one against Kansas State, the Coyote defense was a lot more sound for a majority of the game.

“Defensively, and I think overall as a football team, I thought we battled till the end on Saturday,” Nielson said. “You know, we had an opportunity to really make it a game there in the fourth quarter after we scored a touchdown. We had plenty of time and had all our timeouts, had the ability to get the ball back. We were just two possessions down and got the ball back and actually you know had a little drive there that unfortunately stalled out.”

Cal Poly brings a more pass-heavy offense into the DakotaDome this weekend, meaning the defense will have to shift its focus for this weekend. The Coyotes pulled out a 48-14 win over Cal Poly in California last season.

“There will be some different things that we'll do coverage-wise,” Nielson said. “You know, they are different. It's the first team that we've played that truly wants to throw the football. I think both Montana and K-State were similar in philosophy in that they wanted to be balanced, but they were going to base everything off of establishing a run game first.”

Saturday’s game against Cal Poly is the final non-conference game of the football season for USD, and is the first of first games in the DakotaDome in the 2022 season.

The Coyotes played in front of two capacity crowds in the first two weeks, and are hoping to have that type of environment Saturday.

“We'd love to play in front of three capacity crowds in a row, and I hope we have that kind of crowd here Saturday,” Nielson said. “Be the third consecutive sellout we've played in front of, if we could do that. Getting some momentum early, I think from a confidence standpoint, would be valuable. Getting the crowd involved because this place can be a very difficult place for opposing teams when the crowd is involved and active.”