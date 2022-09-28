University of South Dakota football hopes to use open week to its advantage

VERMILLION, S.D. – It has been a long month for the South Dakota Coyote football program.

The Coyotes are 1-3 after facing one of the most difficult schedules in the nation to this point, and have an open week before continuing the Missouri Valley Football Conference grind next week at South Dakota State in Brookings.

“(The bye week) comes at a good time,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said during his weekly media availability Tuesday. “You know, the first four weeks we played four really good football teams record wise. It shows that we have some things that we need to work on, some places that we've got to get better. I think playing good teams certainly help you find out a lot about your team.”

The Coyotes have done a lot of learning over the last month, mainly on what they have to do to compete with the nation’s best. In three of their first five games, the Coyotes will have played the top three teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A fourth game came against a FBS opponent.

The Coyotes lost at No. 3 Montana in week two, and lost to No. 1 North Dakota State Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The Coyotes’ next opponent is No. 2 South Dakota State on the Jackrabbits home field.

“We've got some guys that a couple days off are going to benefit just from a health standpoint,” Nielson said. “At the same time, we'll train this week, both practice wise and then also in the weight room, trying to keep an eye on our training that way. The fact that we're able to implement the South Dakota State game plan here this week gives our guys an extra week mentally to kind of devour all of that information.”

The Coyotes are practicing three days this week before taking some time off over the weekend since there is no game. The hope is to work on fundamentals as well as the game plan for SDSU this week, so that next week can be devoted to more advanced game week preparations.

Another advantage to the open week for the Coyotes is the potential to have some guys back and healthy for Brookings next Saturday. The Coyotes have a couple key pieces on both sides that missed action against the Bison, and are hopeful they can return in time for SDSU Oct. 8.

“Most of them, we're not going to know probably until early next week,” Nielsen said. “A couple of key guys on offense, a couple of key guys on defense that didn't play on Saturday that there's a certain likelihood that we'll get some, if not all, of those guys back.”

From an on the field standpoint, the Coyote offense is still looking for some more consistency. After scoring once in the first two games of the season, the USD offense scored 38 points against Cal Poly and 17 first half points against North Dakota State.

The Coyote offense was unable to score in the second half Saturday, opening the door for an NDSU comeback. Turnovers hurt USD’s cause on Saturday, as Carson Camp fumbled and threw an interception.

“He did some really good things,” Nielson said. “Like always you know, there's a couple of third down plays where, you know, we could have gotten the ball to a different place. Those are the kinds of things that we've got to do a better job from a coaching standpoint, making sure that we are getting the looks during the week that help you make those decisions on Saturday.”

NDSU’s ability to hold onto the ball on the offensive end stalled the Coyote offense’s momentum from the 17-point first half Saturday. The Coyotes need to get off the field defensively and stay on the field offensively, Nielson said.

“The third quarter was really a combination of things,” Nielson said. “They had the two long drives and in the two opportunities that we had possession wise, we didn't do much with it. So, it made for a really bad quarter and then in the fourth quarter the turnovers really hurt us. To turn the ball over in two consecutive possessions, the first one in particularly when it was a 10-point game, and we had the ball in their territory. We can't turn the ball over there.”

The bye week might be coming at the perfect time for a Coyote team that isn’t discouraged about the first month of the season.

“We knew that this was going to be a tremendous grind here early over the first half and that we were going to have to find ways to win football games,” Nielson said. “We haven't found those ways in three of those first four games, and now you get into the final seven game stretch of the conference schedule, which is going to really determine how our season goes.”