WATCH NOW: South Dakota's offense stalls in second half against North Dakota State

VERMILLION, S.D. – After taking a 17-10 lead into the halftime break, the University of South Dakota football team struggled to move the ball in the second half of a 34-17 loss to North Dakota State on Saturday.

Turnovers were the story of the first half, as the two sides combined for five turnovers, three fumbles and two interceptions.

The first turnover of the day was an interception thrown by NDSU quarterback Cam Miller. Miles Harden made the play in the end zone for the Coyotes. USD would kick a field goal on the ensuing possession.

The Bison tied the game with a field goal of their own after a pair of great plays by Nick Gaes and Josh Manchigiah kept NDSU out of the end zone.

The next two Coyote drives ended poorly, as a Travis Theis fumble on the first play of the drive and a Carson Camp interception on the next drive gave NDSU good field position. The Bison took the lead with a touchdown run by Kobe Johnson after the Theis fumble.

Harden came up with his second big play of the half immediately following the Camp interception, as he forced a fumble that was recovered by Tre Thomas.

“He’s a really good football player, he’s playing at a really high level,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “We have a lot of guys that are. This week off is going to fall at a good time for us. We have some guys that we need to get back and get healthy. I’m not discouraged in any way, shape or form.”

After the two sides traded punts, USD had a 50-yard scoring drive, capped by a Theis two-yard run to tie the game with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

The Bison turned the ball over for the third time in the half on a fumble, and Camp found Wesley Eliodor for a 28-yard touchdown on the next play of the game.

“We did a good job managing the clock, using the boundary to stop the clock, the kind of stuff you want to be able to execute,” Nielson said. “That was a really good drive, we just needed a few more of those kinds of drives in the second half.”

The Bison took the first drive of the second half down the field, scoring on a 13-yard run by Miller to tie the game. The Coyotes picked up a first down, but had to punt shortly after, giving NDSU the ball back after less than two minutes of game play.

The Bison marched down the field again, scoring a second touchdown of the half on a Hunter Luepke touchdown run and the Bison had a 24-17 lead.

The Coyotes would have their chances in the second half. After the Luepke touchdown, USD went three-and-out, but so did the Bison. On the third drive of the quarter, the Coyotes failed to get a first down for the second time.

A seven-minute drive for the Bison ended in a field goal, making a two possession game. Luepke scored his second touchdown of the game with less than four minutes remaining. Luepke finished with 146 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Johnson added 68 yards on the ground.

Miller threw for 120 yards for the Bison.

Camp threw for 120 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Coyotes. Eliodor was USD’s leading receiver with 51 yards and the touchdown grab. Travis Theis rushed for 63 yards on 10 carries.

Brock Mogensen finished with 12 total tackles and a forced fumble for the USD defense. Stephen Hillis added 10 tackles.

The Coyotes don’t play next Saturday. They'll head to Brookings to take on South Dakota State on Oct. 8.

“We’re a better football team today than we were at Montana, I think without question,” Nielson said. “I think we’re better in all three phases of the game, and we just have to keep getting better.”