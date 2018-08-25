SIOUX CITY – The names have been familiar around the Morningside football program for several seasons. Around Siouxland they are names that have been echoing during Friday nights for much longer.
Now is the last chance for several key members of the third-ranked Mustangs as they look to capture GPAC title No. 8 in a row and reach Florida come December to claim an NAIA national championship.
“There is always room to improve in every aspect of the game and we haven’t won that national championship that we deserve and these coaches deserve,” Morningside quarterback Trent Solsma said. “These coaches put in so much time that we really owe it to them.
“We have been there, we know what we need to do, it just comes down to doing it now.”
The Mustangs went 13-1 last season falling to eventual national champion Saint Francis (Ind.) in the national semifinals in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It is the second year in a row that Saint Francis ended Morningside’s season, but another strong season could mean playing those big games in front of the home fans at Olsen Stadium.
The offense begins with Solsma who is coming off an impressive junior campaign where he threw for 4,406 yards, 55 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing a school-record 68 percent of his passes.
“This is his third year starting for us,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “Trent has been a consistent football player who throws an outstanding ball, is a great leader and an outstanding person.”
Fellow fifth-year senior and Bishop Heelan alumnus Connor Niles is one of the most decorated wide receivers in Morningside history. Niles broke the former Morningside record of 93 receptions in a season by Antuan Bloom in 2007, and also became the Mustangs’ all-time leader with 3,700 career reception yards.
“Connor provides outstanding leadership for us on and off the field,” Ryan said. “He plays big in big games and we are excited to have him back for his senior year.”
Sophomore Arnijae Ponder will take over the lead running back position after running for 609 yards before suffering a season-ending leg injury late in 2017. He will get more carries after the graduation of Bubba Jenkins who ran for more than 2,000 yards in his lone season with the Mustangs.
The Mustangs were busy over the summer working with strength and conditioning coach Aaron Jung. Between 30 and 40 players took part in the program that the team will hopes will pay dividends later in the season.
The defensive line will be anchored by fifth-year senior Chase Reis who led the Mustangs with 7.5 quarterback sacks in 2017 and has 17.5 during his career to move within 5.5 sacks of the Morningside career record of 23.
Follow live updates from Siouxland college football games including Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.
The Mustangs will have to replace GPAC Defensive Player of the Year Caden McDonald at middle linebacker, but with Jesse Faltys and Jake Katzer working in the middle and Joel Katzer and Chase Nelson on the outside the team will start the season in good hands.
Morningside brings back its entire starting defensive secondary from last season in cornerbacks Xavier Spann and Ricky Johnson as well as safeties Klayton Nordeen and Deion Clayborne. Ross Godfrey, a former Sioux City East standout, is transferring in from North Dakota State and will be a big addition to the secondary.
“We have gotten off to a good start … we just have to get to work,” Spann said. “We all bring the effort every day and it usually turns out good.”
The continuity within the group has allowed it to get off to a fast start in camp and be ready for the season.
“You don’t have to worry about installing everything because we all played together and know what to expect,” said Clayborne, who had 15 pass breakups and 19 passes defended last season. “We know how to think through stuff and how to play our coverages very well.”
Even with plenty of talent on the field, Solsma knows it still comes down to a few key situations during a season.
“We just have to make plays in big situations,” he said. “Physically and mentally we are all there, coaching staff puts us in great position to win games. It just comes down to making big plays in big situations.”