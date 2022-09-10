WATCH NOW: Damarreon Nelson's second effort helps Briar Cliff football to first win

SIOUX CITY — Damarreon Nelson had to grind his way up the depth chart to get some playing time last season.

On Saturday, the Briar Cliff University wide receiver grinded his way to the end zone in the final minute of the game.

Nelson hauled in a 30-yard pass from quarterback Luke Davies with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the game that gave the Chargers a 31-25 win at Memorial Field over Jamestown.

“It was all God, man,” Nelson said. “Coach (Shane LaDage) made an adjustment at halftime. He told me when I catch the ball in the flats, look up the field and I trusted him what he told me to do.”

Nelson caught the ball near the Chargers’ 25, then turned up field. At that time, BCU was just wanting to get in field goal range down one point nearing the final minute.

Nelson was thinking about getting to the end zone.

Nelson caught the pass from Davies, as he was coming across the field from right-to-left as BCU lined up.

The 5-foot-10 wide receiver from Sunrise, Fla., broke a couple tackles as he crossed the first down marker.

Once he got to the Jamestown 10-yard line, he had two Jamestown defenders draped on his back, hoping to tackle him and avoid the scoring result.

“I was thinking of scoring,” Nelson said. “Coach said that every time we touch the football, we should think about scoring. It was all God.”

Nelson muscled his way toward the end zone with those two guys still on him. They eventually tackled him, but when they did, Nelson was a half-yard into the end zone for the touchdown.

After the officiating crew signaled that Nelson’s effort paid off, Nelson found himself with many other guys in a pile on him. Those guys, however, were his teammates.

“We fought hard and we finished strong,” Nelson said. “We fight through adversity every chance we get. That comes with familiarity with the offense. We all trust each other, we all love each other, and that showed on the field.”

Nelson ended up being the leading receiver in the win, too, as he caught 10 passes for 125 yards.

Nelson did play in all 11 games last year, but caught 11 passes for 130 yards. His best game last year came in game No. 2 in 2021 against Doane, where he had three catches for 37 yards.

“That kid has been through so much and he has battled so hard,” Nelson said. “Today, it was so awesome. He wasn’t a starter last year and he was messing up plays left and right. He just kept his nose down. He worked and trusted the process.

“He had a chance to win the game, and he did it,” LaDage added.

Nelson’s touchdown wasn’t the only fourth-quarter score the Chargers collected on Saturday.

With 11:42 left, Davies found Chargers tight end Steven Whiting for an eight-yard pass. It came on a play where Whiting’s route was a fade route.

Whiting had a size advantage, and Davies threw the pass to only where Whiting could grab it. Whiting caught it at the highest point, and landed on his belly with the ball in his arms.

Then, with 7:55 to go, Briar Cliff broke a 17-17 tie with a 39-yard pass from Davies to Spencer George.

The Chargers had just committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, moving the ball back to the Jimmies’ 39-yard line.

Davies had enough poise to find George in the middle of the field, and he broke loose toward the end zone.

“I’m proud of our guys, but we just stayed in it,” said Davies, who was 36-for-46 for 397 yards and four touchdowns. “We had confidence in ourselves. We couldn’t lose confidence in ourselves.”

Briar Cliff’s defense held on until the end, too. Jamestown snapped the ball 81 times for 407 total yards, and it averaged about five yards per play.

The Chargers were able to get in the backfield and make Jamestown quarterback Cade Torgerson a little uncomfortable.

BCU amassed 5.0 tackles for loss on Saturday, led by senior M.J. Montgomery. Montgomery had 2.0 tackles for loss, good for 21 yards. He also had two sacks.

Brett Tinker forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that BCU’s Brayden Pommier-Williams recovered.

Tulsa Janish had three pass breakups, while Christian Balmer had two.

“They continued to put them at third-and-long,” LaDage said. “We got enough stops to win a game.”

Briar Cliff broke a four-game losing streak dating back to last season. It’s the first time that BCU scored 30-plus points since beating Jamestown last season in a 41-38 thriller up in North Dakota.

Next Saturday, the Chargers stay in Sioux City, but travel across town to face Morningside in the annual rivalry game.