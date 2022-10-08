WATCH NOW: Morningside cruises to 70-17 win over Hastings

SIOUX CITY – From the opening kickoff, Morningside had the advantage Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.

Morningside defeated Hastings 70-17 for the Mustangs homecoming victory. Head coach Steve Ryan said he felt like it was one of the most complete games they’ve played this season.

“I think so in terms of on all sides of the ball, especially in the first half,” Ryan said. “I mean, that was an outstanding Hastings team, I mean they came in here 5-1. I would like to see us play better in the third quarter, but I thought the guys finished well and did some things down the stretch.”

Joe Dolincheck, the senior quarterback for the Mustangs, set a new program record with eight touchdown passes in a game, all of them in the first half.

“We thought we had some good matchups,” Ryan said. “We’ve got a number of good receivers, we thought we had some good matchups in different formations and they kind of provided them for us. A lot of that came down to, I thought we got real good protection today.”

In the opening quarter, Dolincheck threw four touchdowns, two to Zach Norton and two to Austin Johnson. The first score of the game was a 25-yard Norton touchdown grab with 11:48 to play in the opening quarter. Two minutes and a second ran off the clock when Dolincheck connected with Johnson for a seven-yard score.

Johnson and Dolincheck were in sync again on the next possession, as Johnson sprinted into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown grab. Morningside led 21-0 with 8:12 to play in the quarter.

Dolincheck and Norton worked together for a fourth touchdown of the first quarter, a 44-yard strike with 3:03 to play.

“He was throwing good balls,” Ryan said of Dolincheck’s performance. “He had good protection, he was seeing things really well and he was just throwing good balls.”

Hastings would get on the board for the first time in the game with 1:50 to go in the quarter, as quarterback John Zamora threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaishawn Wright.

Dolincheck and Johnson connected two more times in the second quarter for touchdowns, an 18-yard strike and a 28-yard toe-tapping score.

“Austin’s a good route runner, and he got open in the back of the end zone,” Ryan said. “The one at the start of the second quarter, he was covered, (Joe) shouldn’t have thrown that ball. That was a great catch by Austin, but that other one was just a great play. I think him and Joe have good chemistry together. They’ve been playing together for three years.”

Hastings would add a field goal in the quarter to make it 56-10 at the intermission. The Broncos scored a second touchdown, Zamora to Brett Simonsen, of the game to make it 56-17 after three quarters.

“I thought the defense played really well, they’ve got two good receivers and Zamora’s a good, experienced quarterback,” Ryan said. “And again, they’re 5-1 and those guys did a great job.”

Dolincheck and the starting offense checked out in the third quarter. Dolincheck’s final stat-line was 26-of-36 for 454 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. Johnson caught 11 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns. Norton finished with 84 yards receiving and two scores. Ryan Cole rushed for 68 yards.

In the fourth quarter, Morningside added a pair of touchdowns with the backups in play. The first was a K.J. Williams touchdown run and the second was a Brody Nelson punt return on a botched punt.

Defensively, Joshua Miller tallied eight tackles for the Mustangs. Cooper Von Seggern added six tackles, 2.5 for a loss and a sack.

Zamora threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Brett Simonsen rushed for 23 yards and Garrett Esch had 55 receiving yards.

The Mustangs improve to 5-0 with the win, and are at Jamestown next Saturday.