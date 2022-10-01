WATCH NOW: Northwestern picks up big homecoming win over Mount Marty

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Stepping into his first collegiate game as the starting quarterback, Northwestern’s Jalyn Gramstad threw for a pair of touchdowns in the first six minutes to spark a 52-8 Red Raider homecoming victory over Mount Marty Saturday.

Gramstad finished the day with 238 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.

“Jalyn played outstanding,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “I think the guys around him really played at a high level as well. We were able to run the ball really well and then be very efficient through the air.”

Gramstad had been a change of pace quarterback until an injury to Northwestern’s starter for the first four games, Blake Fryar, gave Gramstad an opportunity to be the signal caller for the second half of a 34-10 win over Concordia last week and again in this week’s win.

“Jalyn did an outstanding job today and I thought our receivers did a really nice job,” McCarty said. “Jalyn, he's a really good quarterback, so just for him to be able to take control of the offense and really own the offense this week was really big for him just continuing to develop as a quarterback.”

While the Red Raiders hope to get Fryar, running back Logan Meyer, and a few others back after the bye week this upcoming week, the showing for players like Gramstad and Konner McQuillan was impressive Saturday.

McQuillan carried the ball 14 times Saturday, running for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Raiders totaled 250 yards rushing as a team.

“We feel like we’ve got some great depth at running back and Logan Meyer was out this week, Konner stepped up and showed what he’s capable of,” McCarty said. “Konner has been a great back for us the past few years and showed again today why he is such a good weapon.”

Gramstad found Michael Storey on a 36-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive, and the Red Raiders had a 7-0 lead 1:15 into the game. On the following Northwestern possession, it was Tanner Schouten catching the touchdown pass from Gramstad, a 16-yard score.

Mount Marty’s lone offensive score of the game came on a 50-yard touchdown from Ken Gay to Trey Hansen. After a 50-yard field goal by Eli Stader, the Raiders led 17-6 after a quarter.

Gramstad’s third touchdown pass of the day, and second to Storey, came with less than five minutes to play in the second quarter on a five-yard pass.

“I think our backs just ran with purpose today, and I think our receivers when they got the ball, did a great job of getting yards after the catch and it's just fun to see our offensive play with an attacking mindset.”

The defense would get in on the scoring for Northwestern in the second quarter, as a Gay fumble was recovered by Tenner Oleson for a 75-yard touchdown. Gramstad’s final touchdown of the game came with 1:26 to play until halftime, as he scored on an 8-yard rush.

McQuillan scored both of his touchdowns from inside the five-yard-line in the third quarter. Mount Marty would get a safety off a blocked punt to get to eight points on the day.

The Red Raiders have a bye week this week before heading to Sioux Center to play Dordt Oct. 15.

“It’s an opportunity for us to just get back to the basics and get back to doing what we need to do and cleaning up how we execute,” McCarty said. “That’s the best part about the bye week, is you’re not really spending a week focusing on an opponent, we get to focus on ourselves again, and I think that’s what we need at this point.”