Wayne State football ranked for first time since 2011

WAYNE, Neb. — John McMenamin admitted there was a lot of anxiety as the Wayne State College football team took the field for the first time in over a year.

The Wildcats second-year coach wasn’t sure how the Wildcats were going to play over a prolonged period of time, but those nerves have turned into excitement as WSC is now ranked after a 5-1 start.

The Wildcats are ranked 23rd in the AFCA Division II poll, and a key reason is two wins over Top 25 teams. They’ve beaten two No. 11 teams — Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State — in a three-week stretch.

It’s the first time since 2011 that the Wildcats are ranked.

This week, the Wildcats (5-1) get to show off that ranking against No. 22 Augustana in a 1 p.m. home game in Wayne. Saturday’s game marks the first time since 2010 that WSC and its opponent are ranked.

WSC didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic. Sure, the players practiced, but missing a year gave the Wildcats a chance to absorb their surroundings and not take playing football for granted.

“The chemistry has been great, and it’s helped camaraderie more than anything,” McMenamin said. “That sense of brotherhood has been good. Everyone was going through the same path together. That’s been a huge part of it.”

The Wildcats opened the season against U-Mary, and they won the game, 34-27. He wondered which players were going to step up in the limelight, and which might back down from the challenge.

There were nerves, but after grinding out a gritty performance, McMenamin — who was making his WSC debut — noticed how good the Wildcats could be.

“They all looked forward to playing,” McMenamin said. “They had no doubts in their mind they were going to win that game. I was excited. My wife told me to enjoy that first game. I took that in.”

Defense has been a big reason why the Wildcats have won five of six games.

The Wildcats rank second in D-II in turnover margin at plus-16. The WSC defense has amassed 11 interceptions, tied for third nationally.

“Those guys are opportunistic and they work their tails off,” McMenamin said. “That’s something that is preached a lot. They expect to make some plays, and I think that’s what helps them.”

Defensively, freshman linebacker Alex Kowalczyk, this week's NSIC Defensive Player

of the Week, leads the Wildcats in tackles with 44 and is tied for seventh in tackles for loss. He has seven tackles, good for 25 yards.

Offensively, the Wildcats are fifth in the league in scoring offense (35.7), but what they do well is in the red zone.

The Wildcats have completed 20 out of 22 red zone opportunities, which leads all of Division II football.

McMenamin has coached teams where they get nervous inside the opposing 20-yard line, but not these Wildcats.

The Wildcats savor those chances.

“When you’re down there, you have to get points,” McMenamin said. “When you get in the red zone, your eyes should light up. It’s time to get your name in the paper.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Bohn leads the Wildcat offense, for 816 yards with five TDs and one interception. His efficiency rating of 162.1 ranks third in the NSIC.

“He’s another one who never played a college football game, and he didn’t really get to do anything with us until he got to fall camp,” McMenamin said. “He’s only going to get better and better the more he plays.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.