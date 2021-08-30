Wayne State football's long wait about to end

WAYNE, Neb. — It has been over 600 days since John McMenamin was first introduced as the new head football coach at Wayne State College, and he still hasn’t earned his first win.
Granted, he hasn’t lost a game yet either, as the Wildcats have not played a game since their 41-21 loss to the University of Sioux Falls on Nov. 16, 2019.
Needless to say, McMenamin is ready for the season to finally begin.
“It played out so different than how you think when you get the job,” McMenamin said. “You're excited to go, and they cancel the season, … At that point it was trying to keep as many of our kids engaged, and trying to get the program to take a step in the right direction, and get your staff hired. We did a good job of all that, so it really kind of gave us a year to figure things out.”
“It’s really exciting and just excellent to get out here with the guys, and be playing some ball.”
McMenamin is a familiar face for Wayne State fans, having spent the 2011-2014 seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats under former head coach Dan McLaughlin. McMenamin then spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Central Missouri.
McMenamin turned the Mules into an offensive powerhouse, as the team led the nation with an average of 547.7 yards per game in 2018, and ranked second in the country with 346.2 passing yards per game.
McMenamin gives credit for his successes to the series of legendary head coaches he has worked for in the past. At Central Missouri, McMenamin coached under Jim Svoboda, and he also learned a lot from McLaughlin, back in his first stint at Wayne State.
“It has really allowed me to grow as a play caller, and it was a lot of fun,” McMenamin said. “You take a little bit from everybody. You kind of take all those, and you put them in a pot and mix them up, and you’ve got the Wayne State Wildcats of 2021.”
While they did lose some big pieces, there are still plenty of key players coming back for the Wildcats this year.
Senior running back Deshawn Massey returns to the Wildcats after finishing second on the team with 373 rushing yards in 2019, along with senior back Anthony Watkins, who had his 2019 season ended by an injury after just three games.
Leading wide receivers Mason Lee and Taurean Grady are both back as well.
Lee finished 2019 with a team-leading 32 catches for 464 yards and five touchdowns, with an average of 14.5 yards per catch. Grady finished with 406 receiving yards on 27 catches, good for second on the team, and tied Lee for the team lead with five receiving scores.
All-Conference Honorable Mention center Ryan Kennedy is the top returner on the offensive line for the Wildcats.
At quarterback, the Wildcats return Tavian Willis and Beau Bowers, while senior transfer Matt Romero and freshman Nick Bohn comprise the newcomers.
Willis made five starts under center for Wayne State in 2019, and went 31-for-65 passing for 397 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 220 yards.
“If we can throw the ball, we’re definitely going to throw the ball,” McMenamin said. “That is what we’re trying to iron out. Some days we look like we can, and some days we look like we can’t, to be honest with you. But we’re definitely going to try to be as good as we can, offensively.”
“Right now, we’ve got a lot more returning experience on defense, and we’re young and inexperienced on offense.”
On the defensive side, the Wildcats return leading tackler Nicholas Joynt, a linebacker who finished 2019 with a team high 92 tackles, along with two sacks.
Senior defensive lineman Josh Taylor is back for another year after recording three sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2019. Dakota Valley graduate Ryan Parker returns as well. He finished last season with 34 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and four sacks.
“Those guys are going to be the leaders,” McMenamin said. “They’re very good on the front end.”
Kevin Ransom returns for the Wildcats at safety. He made nine starts in 2019, and finished with 57 total tackles, tied for third best on the team.
“I’m really excited about those guys,” McMenamin said. “They’ve made a lot of plays, and that should be fun.”
In his first season back with the Wildcats, McMenamin said that the team will not lack for passion. With outside expectations low, the Wildcats’ newest boss is eager to prove the doubters wrong. In the NSIC Preseason coaches poll, the Wildcats are picked to finish 10th in the 14 team conference.
While they might not be highly regarded around the conference, the coach has been impressed with his team's growth. McMenamin has a baseline physical test for his players, and when he first arrived, only six players met the passing threshold.
After a year, that number jumped to 40.
"Guys just got physically invested in the weight room, and in their bodies," McMenamin said. "That is going to be the biggest thing. We got stronger as a program."
This season, McMenamin knows that the team has plenty of room to improve, and their might be some growing pains.
But if his team can stay be competitive until the very end of games, he will consider that a success.
“Great teams win games in the fourth quarter, and really average teams continually find ways to lose in the fourth quarter," McMenamin said. "You’re not going to win them all, it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take time, but I need a team that can win in the fourth quarter.”
“We’ve got to be opportunistic, and we’ve got to keep battling and keep punching until we start to get those wins. That is what I will be using as a measuring stick at the end of the year.”
Wayne State will play its first game of the season on Sept. 2, against the University of Mary, and will play Week 2 at Bemidji State.