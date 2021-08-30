Wayne State football's long wait about to end

WAYNE, Neb. — It has been over 600 days since John McMenamin was first introduced as the new head football coach at Wayne State College, and he still hasn’t earned his first win.

Granted, he hasn’t lost a game yet either, as the Wildcats have not played a game since their 41-21 loss to the University of Sioux Falls on Nov. 16, 2019.

Needless to say, McMenamin is ready for the season to finally begin.

“It played out so different than how you think when you get the job,” McMenamin said. “You're excited to go, and they cancel the season, … At that point it was trying to keep as many of our kids engaged, and trying to get the program to take a step in the right direction, and get your staff hired. We did a good job of all that, so it really kind of gave us a year to figure things out.”

“It’s really exciting and just excellent to get out here with the guys, and be playing some ball.”

McMenamin is a familiar face for Wayne State fans, having spent the 2011-2014 seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats under former head coach Dan McLaughlin. McMenamin then spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Central Missouri.