WAYNE, Neb. – For the first time in five seasons, Wayne State has started fall camp without Zach Osborne at quarterback.
The talented Harlan, Iowa, product ended his career as the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes (86) while ranking second in completions, passing yards and total offense.
While Osborne’s hole will no doubt be the toughest to fill, the entire offense is undergoing an overhaul. That includes a new coordinator in Brian Frana, who has worked in similar posts at Southwest Minnesota and Upper Iowa, as well as St. Cloud State.
“We graduated 21 seniors so we’re basically starting over, especially on offense with only four returning starters,” Wayne State Coach Dan McLaughlin said. “That’s always a curious thing that first game, who’s got big eyes and who’s going to be able to handle the pressure and answer the call.
“Being able to get some other guys on the field at least for a little bit last year has certainly helped. At least you’re not getting guys out there who have never played before, but we are really young and inexperienced.”
One player who doesn’t fall under that category is wide receiver Nate Rogers, a returning first team All-Northern Sun Conference honoree from South Sioux City. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound senior hauled in 44 receptions for 577 yards and 12 touchdowns to match his own single-season record he set in 2016.
“Nate Rogers is one of the top receivers in the nation if not the Northern Sun,” McLaughlin said. “He’s a tremendous athlete and we’re looking forward to a great senior year from him. Last year he was double covered in every game and I’m certain that will be the case again.”
With his first touchdown catch this season, Rogers will become the all-time leader in Wayne State history, surpassing Jim Strahan’s 27 touchdown grabs from 1947-49.
“I’ve always wanted to be All-American since I’ve been here,” Rogers said. “I was all-conference last year but that’s just a stepping stone for what I want to get to next.”
Rogers will be catching passes from a new quarterback in Aaron Bleil, a sophomore from Iowa City West. Because of a rash of injuries at that spot last season, Bleil saw action in six games, starting two. He passed for 674 yards and eight touchdowns with just two interceptions.
“I’m excited for Week 1, we’ve got a lot of new guys on the team but they seem like they’re ready to go,” Bleil said. “Our passing game is doing a great job, we had some new guys step in on the offensive line and they are doing well. It’s always nice when you’re getting pressure in the backfield to have someone like Nate to throw it up to.”
Maliki Wilson is the top returning rusher after backing up Rashad Trimble the last two seasons. Ronald Carter, a redshirt freshman from Sioux City East and true freshman Marlon Warren are also battling for starting spots.
There are eight starters returning on defense, including senior tackle Xavier Graham, who led the team in sacks last season.
“Our defensive line is all back except for one starter and our middle linebacker Tyler Thomsen was our leading tackler last season,” McLaughlin said. “The entire starting secondary except for one is back. We have a lot of starting experience and good players on defense.”
Thomsen was the team’s leading tackler until suffering a season-ending injury in the seventh game of the season. Junior safety Austin Ailts wound up leading the team with 92 stops.
Ethan Knudson made 13 of 15 field goals last season, including nine straight to end the season. Punter Cody Netusil is back for his third season.
Wayne State finished 6-5 overall last season and opens the campaign on Thursday, Aug. 30 at home against No. 21 (NCAA Division II) Winona State.