Wayne State men beat Augustana, stay in first place in conference

WAYNE, Neb. -- Jordan Janssen scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Wayne State men to a 71-63 victory over Augustana on New Year's Eve.

The Wildcats remained in first place in the NSIC South Division, improving to 6-2 in the conference and 11-3 overall.

Wayne State jumped out to a 14-4 lead, but Augustana rallied to take a 32-31 halftime lead, with the entirety coming in the final 13 minutes of the opening half.

The Wildcats then scored five-straight points to open the second half to snag the lead at 36-32 just 50 seconds into the game. The Vikings knotted the game back at 36 less than a minute later.

A 7-0 Wayne State run gave the Wildcats the lead back, a lead that would not grow larger than eight points but was just far enough ahead to keep the Vikings from tying or retaking the lead the remainder of the game.

Nick Ferrarini added 12 points and Justin Eagins had 10 for Wayne State.

Three Vikings scored in double-figures led by Akoi Akoi’s team-high 14.

The eight-point spread to conclude Saturday's game matched the NSIC opener when the two teams matched up in WSC’s 69-61 victory.