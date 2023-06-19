WAYNE, Neb. -- Former Wayne State standout wide receiver and current Wildcat head football coach Logan Masters is one of seven individuals along with one team that have been selected to be inducted into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Hall of Fame, the league office announced Monday.

Masters, a native of Storm Lake, Iowa, shattered nearly every receiving record in his four seasons as a wide receiver at Wayne State from 2006-09. All four seasons he earned All-NSIC honors, starting with honorable mention as a freshman, All-NSIC Second Team as a sophomore and All-NSIC First Team as a junior and senior. Masters helped a Wildcat football turnaround that included a trip to the Mineral Water Bowl in his sophomore season and the school’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs as a junior in 2008.

Masters closed his Wildcat career with 258 receptions for 3,863 yards averaging 15.04 yards per catch, all WSC school records. He still ranks third all-time in the NSIC in catches (207 for 3,118 yards and 20 TD’s) while ranking sixth all-time in the NSIC with 84.3 yards receiving per contest. Masters had 14 100-yard receiving games at Wayne State and set a then-NCAA Division II record making at least two catches in every collegiate game played (46).

Masters became the first-ever Wildcat receiver to record back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons, hauling in 80 catches for 1,179 yards and six TD’s as a junior and accounted for 64 receptions and 1,097 yards receiving in his sophomore campaign.

Following his playing career, Masters served seven seasons as an assistant coach at Wayne State that included the last two as offensive coordinator, then spent three years as wide receivers coach at Chadron State College before returning to WSC for the 2020 season to be the offensive coordinator. On Feb. 11, 2022 he was named the head coach at his alma mater and in his first season on the Wildcat sidelines Masters coached the Wildcats to a 9-3 record, a share of the NSIC conference title and the school’s second-trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Masters earned his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State in 2010 majoring in sport management and obtained a master’s degree from Wayne State in 2013 in sport recreation management. He was inducted into the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021. He and his wife Amber reside in Wayne with their four sons - Lincoln, Langston, Leyton and Lawyer.

The 2023 NSIC Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place July 11 at the Best Western Plus Ramkota in Sioux Falls at the NSIC’s annual Summer Kickoff event.