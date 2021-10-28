Why Iowa's 'playmaker' center Tyler Linderbaum is a challenge for the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — The best player on the Iowa football team’s offense touches the ball every play, but he doesn’t have a passing, rushing or receiving yard to show for it.

Center Tyler Linderbaum is the catalyst of the No. 9 Hawkeyes offense, which needs a better showing this week when it travels to Camp Randall Stadium to face the University of Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten). Linderbaum is attracting national attention for his play and highlights of him finishing blocks 20 yards down field routinely make the internet rounds during Iowa (6-1, 3-1) games.

“A lot of time when you see a center like that with that type of quickness, you don't expect him to be as physical and as strong as he is,” Wisconsin senior defensive end Matt Henningsen said. “He's a playmaker. He's on the offensive line, but he's a playmaker and that's real. We’re just going to do whatever we can to neutralize him in the run game and get to the quarterback on passes.”

Linderbaum is the highest-graded center in college football, according to Pro Football Focus, with a 93.1 offensive grade and 93.7 grade on run-blocking snaps. That means PFF evaluators determined Linderbaum performed his role on a play well enough to constitute an individual win on just about 90% of his snaps. The Associated Press named him a midseason All-American after earning second-team All-American honors last season, and he was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy (top center in college football) last season.

The man tasked with handling Linderbaum most often this week will be Wisconsin junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton. Though his stats don’t tell the story — Benton has 12 tackles, 2 1/2 for loss and half a sack — he’s made an impact on the Badgers’ top-ranked rushing defense and improved pass rush.

Benton, whose high school wrestling background mirrors Linderbaum’s in terms of success and translatable skills on the football field, understands his assignment this weekend.

“He's a fast guy,” Benton said. “Once he get his hands on you, he’s got them on you (for good). So I’ve got to really focus on getting his hands off me, make sure my sheds are on point, make sure my feet are good and everything like that. I can’t open (my shoulders) and turn and get pushed out of the gap.”

Linderbaum likely will be tasked with getting to Wisconsin’s junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who’s simply been on a tear. He won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after posting nine tackles and 3½ sacks against Purdue last week, and he had 17 tackles and a crucial forced fumble against Army the week before.

Chenal and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn must be able to track down ball carriers unencumbered by offensive linemen against Iowa’s run-first offense.

“I’ve got to keep him clean. That's what I need to do on Saturday. And that’s going to be a hard task, but I'm willing to compete with him,” Benton said. “I just know if I can do that extra to keep Leo clean, it would just make the game a lot smoother.”

Linderbaum doesn’t strictly affect the line of scrimmage. His ability to pull to the outside, get up the field to block second- and third-level defenders and beat players to spots and create lanes set him apart.

Wisconsin likely will have the opportunity to use its base 3-4 defense more often than usual against Iowa, which means an extra defensive lineman on the field to try to keep Linderbaum on the line. It’s not a traditional matchup against an elite offensive player, but Wisconsin knows it can’t allow Linderbaum to neutralize its best players.

“He's as good as there is in the country playing offensive line,” Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. "You see him win with physicality, you see him win with quickness, you see the communication and how he manages the rest of that offensive line. … He makes guys around him better.”

