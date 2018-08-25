ORANGE CITY – Northwestern College may still have a young team but the talent is undeniable.
The Red Raiders, ranked seventh in the preseason NAIA poll, return 16 starters from a team that went 10-2 and reached the quarterfinal round of the national tournament. Year three under head coach Matt McCarty could be even more successful.
That process started almost immediately after last season ended with a loss to eventual national champion Saint Francis (Ind.). Several players were already working out shortly after the bus had pulled back into Orange City after the long return trip home.
“In spring ball we just focused on getting better as a team and not worrying about who we are going to play,” Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima said. “We just focused on us and what we needed to do better.
“Saint Francis was a really good team and we know what championship-level football is like now.”
“It made me proud to see,” running back Jacob Kalogonis said. “We battled through a lot of adversity, and then to see everyone that determined even after a loss to the defending national champion was good see. It puts us in a good spot to start this year.”
Success for many college football programs begins at the quarterback position where the Red Raiders have one of the nation’s best young dual-threat signal-callers in Kooima. The former Western Christian state champion enjoyed a stellar first year with the Red Raiders throwing 2,876 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 663 yards and 14 more scores.
“Last year was hectic trying to learn the offense and read the defense and this year it is way easier, and I know what (offensive coordinator) coach (Josh) Davis is going to run,” Kooima said. “It slows down once you know what you are doing out there, and with Year 2 and fall camp rolling in it definitely seems to be a lot slower out there.”
Kooima will have two of his top four receivers back from a year ago in senior Jared Nelson and sophomore Shane Solberg. Nelson caught 37 passes while Solberg had 35 receptions and they combined for 12 touchdowns. Solberg was also the main kick return option last season averaging 21.1 yards per return.
“I like being a (playmaker), but I picture myself as a role player, too, because I will do whatever it takes for the team,” Solberg said. “I will do whatever it takes for the team.”
The Red Raiders have one of the most enviable backfields in the NAIA with Kooima and Kalogonis, who finished fourth in the nation with 1,585 rushing yards as a sophomore. It gives Northwestern two runners hungry for the ball.
“We are both hot-heads for the ball and make jokes every now and then about who is going to get the ball,” Kalogonis said. “Am I going to grab it and go or is he going to pull it and go? We have got it down pretty good and it is just a read … but a lot of times I do want that ball, too.”
Paxton De Haan, Brad Mould and Grahm Kenobbie are the three returning offensive linemen for Northwestern who will pave the way for the offense.
Defensively, the Red Raiders will once again deploy high school teammates Tanner Machacek and Sean Powell at linebacker. The former Sioux Falls Roosevelt standouts were second and third, respectively, in tackles last season with 87 and 78 while combining for seven sacks.
“They are two of the best linebackers we have had,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “They do a great job and we are just looking forward to those two guys to just get better and be leaders for our defense.”
The linebackers will be behind a defensive line that includes Jed Van’t Hof who had four sacks in the Red Raiders’ two playoff games. The secondary returns Darren Graham and well as the nation’s leader in interceptions in 2017 in Bryce Van Beek with seven picks.
The Red Raiders also brought in another talented recruiting class and could once again see several freshmen play a role this season as they look to end Morningside’s seven-year stranglehold on the GPAC title.
“We really feel this is one of our deepest teams talent-wise,” McCarty said. “It is a close-knit team that likes to push each other and work hard.”