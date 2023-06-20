SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Two lines for autographs formed around Brandon Scherff at the Day with the Pros Football Camp.

One, expectedly, was for a large majority of the over 450 campers at Monday's event at Sioux Center High School waiting for the former Iowa Hawkeye and current Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle to sign their gear.

The other began more spontaneously, as the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft took to asking the campers to sign the back of his shirt.

There were two sessions. The first was for campers entering grades three through five. The night session included grades six through eight.

"I've been in that position as a kid to see guys that I looked up to and watched on TV," Scherff said. "They'd come back here and I'd get opportunities to do a camp with them. So coming back and seeing the kids laugh, sweat, work hard and enjoy the day was a blessing.

"I've been told I'm not good enough at quite a few things, but you just have to ignore that noise. If you work hard, you can go wherever you want."

Scherff was one of five former and current NFL players who grew up in northwest Iowa and participated in the camp.

"It's great to get a group of us that's made it to the NFL from this area and do this for the community," he said. "We always look forward to getting to come back around here."

Vern Den Herder, a college football Hall of Famer and member of the Super Bowl champion 1972 Miami Dolphins -- the only team in league history to go undefeated for an entire season was also on hand.

"It's fun to be here and see the guys that have made it to the NFL from this immediate area and to see all the kids and how excited they are to be here," said Den Herder, who was born in Le Mars and went to Sioux Center High School. "Every kid I've asked said they enjoyed it. And they've worked hard here. They didn't just come here to sit around.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm, and it shows that almost 500 kids signed up to be here."

Besides Scherff, there were four other active NFL players on hand.

Sioux Center's Christian Rozeboom was there. The linebacker plays for the Los Angeles Rams and was a member of their 2020 Super Bowl-winning team. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft was there as well. Kieft also went to Sioux Center High School before he attended the University of Minnesota.

Rozeboom played collegiately at South Dakota State.

"It's fun to see all the guys that have made it to the pros that have ties to this area," Rozeboom said. "The kids here are flying around and having a lot of fun.

"A lot of people around here had a big impact on me and still do."

Rock Valley's Andrew Van Ginkel rounded out the instructors. Van Ginkel finished his college career as a Wisconsin Badger and plays linebacker for the Miami Dolphins.

"This means everything to me," Van Ginkel said. "To see the joy on these kids' faces have them wanting to learn and coming up to me for autographs and pictures, it makes me grateful for what I have and means a lot to me to be able to help these kids in any way I can. My high school coach (Cory Brandt) made us write down three things we were grateful for every day, and I'm grateful to be here and be where I am today. Little things like that go a long way.

"And seeing these other guys that have flourished and made it from these small towns, I root for them to succeed. It's good to see them and catch up with them."

Campers performed a variety of tasks and drills. Each session was capped off with participants divided into teams led by current NFL players, and the teams competed in a fire truck pull.

After the fire truck pull, the players posed for pictures and signed autographs. And in Scherff's case, he walked away with some signatures as well.

Overall, the day was a fulfilling way for the pros to pay it forward and give back to the community and area that helped pave the way for their careers.

"When I was little, I used to go to camps by (Larchwood native Kyle) Vanden Bosch and LeVar Woods," Kieft said. "So it's kind of come full circle for me to be here today in my hometown and be the pro and put on a camp. Everything I learned from back here I've carried with me. It's just cool to be here and give back.

"It shows that if you work hard enough, you can do whatever you want to. But the biggest thing today is we just wanted the kids to have fun because the most important thing is to keep that love for the game."